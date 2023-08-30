Imagine a vibrant city street with bustling activity. The sidewalks are lined with various restaurants and cafes, each offering outdoor seating options. The dining areas are set up with comfortable tables and chairs, adorned with colorful umbrellas or the street trees provide shade. The street is filled with pedestrians, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.
Customers are seen enjoying their meals and engaging in conversations while immersed in the urban ambiance. The restaurants have carefully designed their outdoor spaces, incorporating elements like potted plants, string lights, or decorative barriers to create a cozy and inviting environment. The tables are adorned with neatly arranged cutlery, glassware, and perhaps a small vase of flowers or a candle centerpiece.
The busy streetscape features a diverse range of architectural styles, with buildings of varying heights and facades. The scene showcases a blend of traditional and modern elements, with storefronts, signage, and street art adding character to the surroundings. The street is lined with trees, adding a touch of greenery and providing a pleasant backdrop to the dining experience.
Does that sound far-fetched for New Albany?
Perhaps, but some believe it’s still a goal worth shooting for.
Although New Albany has a thriving historic downtown area, that area is small.
The concentrated business district is, in a sense, landlocked.
Expansion to the east is prevented by a residential area. To the west, the Tallahatchie River presents a psychological and practical barrier, although some area is available for further development on the west side.
The south side, which is the main entrance to New Albany from I-22, has sporadic commercial, governmental and light industrial use in addition to wetland areas that would be difficult to develop commercially.
That leaves the north, on the other side of the Burlington-Northern Railroad.
It has some homes, some commercial buildings and some underused buildings along with some available space that would still require work.
In light of this, the City of New Albany, Community Development Office and New Albany Main Street have obtained a grant from the U. S. Department of Interior, National Park Service, and Mississippi Heritage Hills Area Alliance to create a vision of a redeveloped railroad district.
What they are referring to as the Railroad District mostly runs along the Burlington-Northern rail line but does include undeveloped land back toward the Tallahatchie River.
The study began focusing on redevelopment for specific existing buildings in hopes of generating wider interest. However, it evolved into “a more holistic approach that focused on an entire area.”
The goal was to provide “redevelopment strategies that improved the entire public realm, cultural amenities, sociability, walkability, safety, and overall livability of the area.”
That could include upgrading existing buildings, landscaping, constructing new buildings, creating public spaces and an important aspect would be to preserve or perhaps recreate the part of the area that historically was the African American business district years ago. Musician Sam Mosley’s building and the former movie house next to it were mentioned, for instance.
Mixed-use projects could be encouraged, underutilized structures could become office space, galleries or residential buildings. Structures that could not be saved could make room for apartment buildings.
Sidewalks and lighting could be added to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, provide a welcoming atmosphere for bicyclists and help connect traditional downtown to the growing museum district.
Some growth is occurring in that area already, to a small degree, and the study suggests ways to increase and enhance that growth.
The bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly aspects of New Albany have received little attention so far but, thanks to the Tanglefoot Trail, both increased foot and bicycle traffic growth can be anticipated. In addition to better defined pedestrian paths and crosswalks, a better connection between downtown and the museum district is needed.
City officials remind everyone that the study is a “vision” only and nothing is written in stone.
“This redevelopment vision is intended to generate excitement, inspire collaboration, motivate actions, facilitate desired outcomes and build community within the district,” the study says.
“The goal is to foster walkability, encourage social interaction, and create a sense of intimacy and connection within the urban fabric.”
About the only criticism raised so far is that the buildings in the design “look too modern.”
Even if one agrees with that, the study shows what can be done with improving building facades while still maintaining interior integrity, and with even moderate amount of landscaping, sidewalks, paths and other amenities.
“Urban design should strive to create visually appealing and memorable places that instill a sense of identity and pride in the community. This involves careful attention to architectural design, public art, landscaping, and the overall aesthetics of the urban environment. A well-designed and visually attractive city enhances the overall livability and attractiveness, attracting visitors and fostering a sense of community,” the study says.
Anyone who wants more information about the study can call the Community Development Office or City Hall.
