The City of New Albany honored building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas for statewide recognition at the July meeting of the board of aldermen.
Thomas was named Building Official of the Year recently at the annual BOAM
(Building Official Association of Mississippi) in Gulfport. The award given on June 17.
2022 recognizes Eric's accomplishments since taking the helm of the codes department seven years ago. “Eric has worked consistently to raise the professional standards of both
code enforcement and building code development,” Fire Chief Mark Whiteside, who made the presentation, said.
“A key player in updating and streamlining in building codes and enforcement, Eric has
worked as a team player with every department and department head one on one and as a group to insure New Albany is not only a much safer place to live and visit, but also
making it a more attractive and sturdy foundation to build off of in the future,” Whitesaide said.
Thomas is also a member or the fire department, and when he is on the clock 8-5. he is
counted as one-half fire department employee. “That assists in our fire rating. where our volunteers count as one-third,” Whiteside said. “When we have a structure fire Erie responds and assists not only as a building and codes official, but as a firefighter.” Thomas is a certified volunteer firefighter also.
“Besides mastering the technical and legal aspects of the job, Erie also has proven to be a fair and respectful representative of the city when dealing with the public, major builders, and the beginning stages of a newcomer into the construction field,” Whiteside said. “We have heard more than once, he enforces the code, but he is fair and polite about it. I can personally attest to fielding calls from other city's fire chiefs asking for information from him. or wanting their building official to talk with him and learn from his knowledge.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&