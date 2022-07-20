Eric aldermen plaque

From left, aldermen Parks Smith, Drew Horn, Keith Conlee, Kevin Dale White, Will Tucker and Mayor Tim Kent congratulate Thomas, front.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

The City of New Albany honored building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas for statewide recognition at the July meeting of the board of aldermen.

Thomas was named Building Official of the Year recently at the annual BOAM

(Building Official Association of Mississippi) in Gulfport. The award given on June 17.

2022 recognizes Eric's accomplishments since taking the helm of the codes department seven years ago. “Eric has worked consistently to raise the professional standards of both

code enforcement and building code development,” Fire Chief Mark Whiteside, who made the presentation, said.

“A key player in updating and streamlining in building codes and enforcement, Eric has

worked as a team player with every department and department head one on one and as a group to insure New Albany is not only a much safer place to live and visit, but also

making it a more attractive and sturdy foundation to build off of in the future,” Whitesaide said.

Thomas is also a member or the fire department, and when he is on the clock 8-5. he is

counted as one-half fire department employee. “That assists in our fire rating. where our volunteers count as one-third,” Whiteside said. “When we have a structure fire Erie responds and assists not only as a building and codes official, but as a firefighter.” Thomas is a certified volunteer firefighter also.

“Besides mastering the technical and legal aspects of the job, Erie also has proven to be a fair and respectful representative of the city when dealing with the public, major builders, and the beginning stages of a newcomer into the construction field,” Whiteside said. “We have heard more than once, he enforces the code, but he is fair and polite about it. I can personally attest to fielding calls from other city's fire chiefs asking for information from him. or wanting their building official to talk with him and learn from his knowledge.”

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus