Restaurants in New Albany have been ordered to close their dining rooms by city officials as numbers of COVID-19 cases around the state continue to rise.
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent and the city's board of aldermen issued an order for all restaurants to close in-facility dining, effective midnight, Friday, March 20. Restaurant owners are allowed to offer curbside and delivery services.
The order was issued over a day before the Mississippi Department of Health announced the first case of COVID-19 in Union County on Saturday.
Kent and the board of aldermen are also encouraging all business to send non-essential workers home on a temporary basis or adjust their operations to divide workers into shifts or operate with skeleton crews.