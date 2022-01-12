New Albany officials want residents to have access to a spray park or similar water facility like the one at the sportsplex that has been deemed unsafe, but prospects are not looking good.
Aldermen discussed the issue this past week, Mayor Tim Kent said.
The current park was opened in 2009 but it took what was described as an 18-year battle by Ward Three Alderman Tommie Beasley to get there.
Beasley had long advocated for a swimming pool or other water facility for area children who did not have access to private pools. Other aldermen finally agreed.
The project was troubled almost from the start.
A $268,000 contract for the park was awarded to Professional Parks of Adamsville, Tenn. The project was expected to take three months but ended up taking 14 as the company apparently dragged its feet and essentially vanished.
Additionally, the board of aldermen approved $16,100 for construction to finish work around the park. That included creating a shaded area, purchasing some chairs and tables and constructing a fence to surround the park.
Officials have said that the park itself was never properly installed.
One problem was that the pumps are placed in a below-ground structure that has flooded (the area is in the flood plain), damaging the equipment. Also, during the summer the pumps overheat, requiring fans to cool them. Some water lines were stopped up with concrete and there were leaks.
The park did not open year before last due to the pandemic and this may have added to maintenance problems. More lately, officials fear that the winter storm this past year may have damaged it further.
Perhaps most worrisome is that concern has been expressed about structural integrity of the slide. Slide supports and other framing show considerable obvious rust.
Aldermen wanted to reopen the park this past summer and got a $45,000 estimate that was to include a structure to move and house the pumps above ground, but that estimate was made before concerns were raised about the slide.
This past year, city officials had asked Aqua Construction of Memphis to examine and evaluate the spray park. Building Inspector Eric Thomas reported to aldermen afterward that the company recommended tearing the spray park down and starting over.
He said the facility likely does not meet code and the slide is unsafe. The evaluation was that spending money on repairs would essentially be wasted.
“It breaks my heart not to be able to open it this year,” Mayor Tim Kent said at the time. “I feel like we will rebuild it, either with or without a slide, but it would be tough to get it this year.”
The spray park has been a popular attraction, drawing visitors from surrounding counties as well as local residents. Some of those who came from other areas cited the water slide as the main reason.
Now, officials have sought new alternatives, but costs would be a problem.
“We can’t replace what we have. The cost is too high,” Kent said this week.
Some of the four quotes for a larger splash pad, without the large slide, were in the $400,000 range. “We were going to do $30,000 to $40,000,” Kent said, concerning the projected repair work.
Under any consideration at all now is a facility that would just be come and go, but with a splash fence around it. “It would be for parents with small kids,” Kent said. “There would be no staff but some small toys for toddlers, older ones and those eight to 10.” There might be a slide, but it would be very small, for young kids.
There would be no admission charge. The water system would be on a timer and would run for a limited time.
The old park was not a huge moneymaker with revenue budgeted at about $20,000 a season, and a staff had to be paid.
It has always been popular, however, and drawn people from surrounding counties. Although other towns have water facilities, visitors have always said the slide was what made New Albany’s preferable.
It is unlikely that the city will build an aquatic center or pool anytime soon, and the city parks have no lake.
That makes the spray park the only water facility (other than the Tallahatchie River) for youths.
The mayor said aldermen have reached no decision but, basically, a half million dollars just isn’t there. And officials have already learned about spending huge amounts of money on facilities with limited public appeal or financial return.
Their hopes of having something ready this summer appear unlikely at this time but Mayor Kent said they still have not given up on finding a workable solution.