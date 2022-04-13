New Albany aldermen voted to opt out of permitting the growing and sale of medical marijuana Tuesday, but heavily stressed this is only a temporary measure.
“We have had a lot of discussion with the attorneys concerning the legality of what we can and can’t do,” Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker said. “The recommendation was to opt out short term, set our regulations and opt back in.”
Aldermen said they are in favor of having regulated marijuana sales, but apparently want to keep any grow farms out of the downtown area and especially only allow dispensaries away from historic downtown, much like liquor and tobacco retailers.
As officials understand it, if they take no action the city or county will automatically fall under the regulations in the 445-page marijuana bill passed by the legislature.
If they want to opt out, that is, not allow sales, they have until May 3 to do so. If a city or county opts out, they can opt back in, but if they don’t opt out now they cannot do so later.
They expect the state to release further regulations May 1, but that will really be too late to make a decision two days later.
Further complicating New Albany’s situation is that the city contracted with Bob Barber and the Orion Group to create a new city comprehensive plan. In connection with that, Barber and the group have been working to revamp city zoning to bring it up to date and make it more citizen-friendly.
Barber was supposed to meet with city officials this past week and the changes he brings about could well affect potential dispensary and farm locations.
Ward One Alderman Parks Smith wanted to delay opting out so the matter could be discussed more but another alderman raised the question of time. An opt out decision must be made by May 3, but it was brought up that a board’s actions do not become official until the minutes are approved – usually 30 days later. Board attorney Regan Russell said he did not think that would be a factor in this case.
Ultimately, the board voted four to one in favor of temporarily opting out with Smith casting the nay vote.
Aldermen said they hope to have regulations settled in the next few weeks and added that grow farms or dispensaries cannot be ready for operation until June or July anyway, due to the permitting process.
Sportsplex lease agreement
Aldermen also settled an issue with the city school board that had been somewhat contentious over the past several months.
The city schools have been using parts of BNA Bank Park for practice for years without paying a rental fee. The city has been using B. F. Ford Gym and Memorial Gym for activities, also at no charge.
When the need arose to recondition some or all of the courts at the tennis complex, aldermen asked the schools for $50,000 now and $20,000 per year thereafter. School officials agreed it would be appropriate to pay some fee, but not that much. They argued that the parents of students are taxpayers and should have access to the facility.
A separate factor was that Blue Mountain College had asked to use the tennis courts as well and agreed to pay $20,000 plus $10,000 per year thereafter. The school board argued that Blue Mountain should pay more than city schools because the college is not located here or supporting the facility with taxes.
Tuesday, aldermen voted to accept the school board’s latest counter-proposal without further discussion.
That five-year agreement will see schools giving the city $20,000 the first year and $10,000 each year after that. City schools can use the sportsplex fields and the city can use the school gyms for park commission basketball and volleyball.
The contract can be cancelled with 180 days notice, the unusually long time so as not to catch a team in the middle of a season.
Each entity will clean the facility after use and internet is to be provided for live internet streaming of sports events.
In public appearances, James Dean spoke about flooding on Bratton Road and drivers sometimes driving at high speed along the road.
He was told that the installation of a large box culvert had eradicated the flooding problem except in instances where several inches of rain fell in a short time. In that case, the water is usually gone in a short time.
Concerning the speeding, Police Chief Chris Robertson said he is adding to his force and asked that Dean call him anytime he sees a problem. He also suggested talking with the Highway Safety Patrol since their office is on the street. They agreed that many of the speeders are actually residents on Bratton or Martintown Road rather than outsiders.
In department business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said that the new wastewater treatment plan is fully operational and in use.
He got approval to pay the treatment plant contractor and also pay Roberts Construction for work on the former Fred’s building, which workers still say should be ready for use this fall.
Mattox also was given permission to advertise for high-voltage transformers and voltage regulators for the new substation under construction off Hwy. 348. The new substation will provide better service and should cut down dramatically on power interruptions.
Finally, Mattox was given permission to negotiate with a second potential source of remote-reading utility meters as a backup. Mattox said the first company that was approved is going through a change of ownership, that may or may not affect its qualifications.
Police Chief Chris Robertson told aldermen that he had a resignation in the narcotics division and recommended hiring Chris Glasson to serve as narcotics officer. He said. Glasson has 24 years’ experience and is certified with state narcotics investigators as well. Glasson was approved.
Park and rec director Chase Jeter got approval to move 14-year part-time veteran Matthew Perry to full time. He also was allowed to purchase a new mower for $9,954.
Building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas told aldermen that the planning and zoning board had granted a variance request from Auto Lube at 402 Carter Ave.
He also got permission to set public hearing on possible condemnation of structures at 604 Booker, 605 Baker, 610 Baker, 614 Baker and 609 Martin. The hearings will be at the next board meeting.
Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn reported that he and Thomas had visited North Pontotoc Attendance Center to examine the storm shelter at the school. Horn said school officials are putting the New Albany board in touch with the architect but cautioned that there is only one company in the entire country that is certified by the Federal Emergency Management Authority for the high-strength domed shelter roofs.
Aldermen are in favor of having community shelters but have no source for the considerable cost and would have to determine how many are needed, how large they need to be and where they should be placed.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session and voted to agree to grant a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption to an unnamed industry that is considering coming to New Albany. The board also would grant freeport status, meaning items manufactured here but shipped outside the state would not be taxed as personal property.
The exemptions would only come into play if the company fulfills its part of the agreement. Union County supervisors voted to grant the same exemptions at a recent meeting.