The New Albany Community Development and Main Street office is sponsoring three days of Halloween-related events for all ages this week.
The Trick or Treat Trail for kids up to age 12 will be Thursday, Oct. 28.
The event will start about 5 p.m. at City Hall. Some shops may be open and are welcome to set up along the Tanglefoot Trail to give away candy if they wish.
The walkers will cross over Bankhead Street to the Tanglefoot Plaza where Anchor volunteers and anyone who wants to set up will pass out candy. The walkers will continue over the walking bridge, trick or treating along the way, to the Tanglefoot Welcome Center next to the library.
Some music and activities are being planned and there will be an outdoor movie that begins at about 6:15 or 6:30. The library staff will pop popcorn and have drinks to serve
Friday, Oct. 29, will offer a new adult event: Hops & Shops. This is a Main Street-Mitchell Distributing hosted craft beer tasting event. Tickets will cost $20 and vouchers can be purchased in advance online or from participating merchants.
The voucher is good for the event trail and the after party. On Friday, passport holders will come to the Trailhead Welcome Center next to the library starting at 5 p.m. They will walk over the bridge and begin their tour receiving a tasting amount of beer only and perhaps some snacks. The after party begins back at the Welcome Center at 7 p.m. with beer, snacks and live music.
Participating merchants must have a beer permit purchased through an online tax account. More information is available at the Main Street office.
Finally, on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Magnolia Civic Center will host an Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party. Included will be The Nightmare Before Christmas 4D event. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the movie at 6. Admission is $5.