New Albany aldermen adopted a $7.9 million budget this month, a nearly half-million-dollar increase in revenue over the 2021-2022 year. They also added a four-mill tax levy for the general operating fund needed for increased costs.
More than half the city’s revenue comes from retail sales tax collections, which were up more than six percent, and about 12 percent of the revenue comes from the electric department. These are the two largest income sources.
Most departmental budgets are varying little more or less than the past year’s, although the parks and recreation department showed noticeable increases in revenue attributed to increased use.
Another noticeable change was property tax revenue increasing from $90,000 to $417,200. That’s the different adding a four-mill levy should make.
The budget does include a three-percent salary increase for city employees and elected officials, including aldermen. That increase is offset by a lower cost for insurance benefits.
No large capital projects are in the budget although some departments asked for special needs such as required software upgrades. Money was included to replace the mayor’s old vehicle with a new one under the lease program the police department is using. The police department will also get one new vehicle and will be spending more to upgrade its body camera system. The park and recreation department, which has nearly doubled its concession revenue budget to reflect increased use, will get an additional employee
The fire department will add a risk mitigation job, the scope of which will be community-wide and deal with various aspects of life safety and other risks, not just fire-related.
The city actually has four separate budgets. There is the general city operating budget, the light, gas and water department budget, the solid waste budget and the tourism tax budget.
The utility company is separate but owned by the city, the solid waste department must be self-supporting by law and the tourism budget is separate by legislative decree.
Tourism brings in more than $1 million, up about 6.3. percent from the previous year. Those funds can only be used for tourism-related purposes, but they provide many quality of life assets the city could not afford otherwise.
One other unusual budgeted item is repair of some of the courts at the tennis complex. The amount budgeted is $70,000 in addition to the $105,040 loan payment and $15,000 for maintenance and beautification.
The light, gas and water department has several high-dollar capital projects mostly paid for with grants, bond issues and loans. They include renovating the former Fred’s building into a municipal building to house the light, gas and water department and police department; new water treatment facility; new electric power substation, replacing all city streetlights with more efficient LEDs and a planned water line upgrade.
The city is planning to use some America Rescue Plan Act funds for the approved splash pad and some water and related street repair but that does not show up in the budget because it is not definitely settled yet.
There were several requests that were not funded this past year but probably will eventually be carried out as money becomes available. They include more repair to the community center and renovation of the office space, an entrance fence for the sportsplex, improvements to the Tanglefoot welcome center, security cameras and umbrellas for Tanglefoot Plaza, Tanglefoot Trail signage, grills and other improvements for the Park Along the River and concrete pads for RV parking at the sportsplex (some or all of the utiilities are already in place).
Aldermen had other business to deal with in addition to the budget.
Among agenda items was a public hearing on possible condemnation of property at 1300 South Central. Building inspector Eric Thomas said the property is beyond repair and the city has been dealing with it since 2017. Ray Farris spoke up and said he has been paying taxes on the property but went on to describe unsuccessful efforts to obtain clear title to the property from the various people with potential interest in it. Aldermen voted to give him 30 more days to resolve the situation and otherwise the property will be condemned for destruction at the Oct. 4 board meeting.
Developer Terry Young said he hoped to present plans for his Albany West subdivision at the November board meeting. The project would be a small, somewhat self-contained community behind the Tractor Supply area off Park Plaza Drive. Young said he did not want to say more now because of possible conflicts of interest with one or board members that they might not yet be aware of.
Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got approval for several pay requests for departmental projects. They include the renovation of the former Fred’s building into a municipal building that should be ready before the end of the year. Also approved were payments for a pumping station on Moss Hill Drive, relocation of a sewer line in conjunction with expansion at the Kevin Charles plant (mostly covered by a MDA grant) and completion of the replacement of all city street lights.
Aldermen discussed repair of some of the courts at the tennis complex after receiving a bid higher than expected. It turns out that state bid laws have changed allowing quotes for up to $75,000 instead of the former $50,000 and officials believe they can get two quotes under that amount.
Police Chief Chris Robertson told aldermen that he would be able to get furnishing for the new department space in the municipal building at state contract prices for $130,666 for everything. Aldermen approved that.
Robertson also got approval to hire two new officers: Edward Williams and John Denton.
Fire Chief Mark Whiteside got permission to promote Hanna Overby from firefighter to driver.
Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas reported the planning and zoning board approved a request by Ben Coleman to make a change concerning his planned unit at 291 Starlyn Drive.
Thomas also requested a public hearing be set for Oct. 4 concerning possible condemnation of the property at 428 North Street.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss a personnel issue but did not report any action.
Below is a list of specific levies people who live in the City of New Albany and in the New Albany Separate School District will pay:
City of New Albany levy
General Fund 5.50
Street Improvements 7.30
Solid Waste 1.00
Fire Protection 1.38
911 Levy 0.70
Total 15.88 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation
New Albany Separate Municipal School District levy
School Maintenance Fund 53.13
Three (3) Mill Loan 3.00
2001 School Bond 11.00
Shortfall Note ’09 0.00
Tax Collection Fee 0.60
Total 67.73 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation
A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar, and in property tax terms is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessment. For owner-occupied residential properties the assessed value is equal to 10 percent of market value (also called true value). The rate for all other real estate is 15 percent.
A $200,000 house equals $20,000 in assessed value. That’s $20 per mill and $1,672.20 for city and school taxes. Homestead Exemption could reduce that considerable.
With a $100,000 house, the tax could be as low as $536.10 (these are approximations; actual tax would need to be verified by the tax assessor-collector’s office).
