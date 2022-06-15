The New Albany School Board held one of its briefest meetings of the year for June before going into executive sessions for an unspecified reason.
The district continues to stay with it budget financially as it has all year, although Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey said city and county tax collections were slightly below normal. She added, however, that three more months remain in the fiscal year so that may not be a problem.
A considerable part of the agenda was devoted to approving routine service agreements and plans that go from year to year.
Trustees also approved accepting $ 2,250 in grant funding from the Wal-Mart Local Community Grant Program to be used at the Career and Technical Center to help implement the greenhouse project.
Two field trips were approved as well. The New Albany High School JRTOC was to go to Atlanta, Ga. on June 7-11 for curriculum in action and the New Albany High School Cheerleaders were to attend UCA Camp on June 10-13 at the University of North Alabama in Florence, Ala.
Also typical for this time of year was a high number of resignations and hirings as the schools transition from one year to another.
Resignations included:
- Teresa Robbins, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Benn Harrell, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Vickie Baker, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Linda Young, Cafeteria, New Albany Elementary School due to retirement.
- Brandon Montgomery, Teacher/Head Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Matthew Darling, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- Easton Hall, Assistant Football Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Bailey Montgomery, Teacher/ Assistant Softball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Easton Hall, Teacher/Assist ant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
Hirings included:
- Jasmyne Parks, Speech Language Pathologist.
- Bethany Busby, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Lydia Johnson, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Bethany Hall, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Ariel Pannell, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary.
- Elisha White, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Tim Holt, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- James Smithey, Head Custodian, New Albany Elementary School. Retroactive to March 28, 2022.
- Vickie Baker, Cafeteria, New Albany Elementary School.
- Lillian Swilley, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- Justin Medlin, Teacher/Head Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Katie Jenkins, Teacher/Head Softball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Tammy Almand, Bus Driver, Central Office.
- Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program Staff.
- Special Services Extended School Year (ESY) staff.
- Application for an emergency certificate for Danica Buchanan.
- Central Office Classified Staff.
- New Albany Elementary School Classified Staff
- New Albany Middle School Classified Staff.
- New Albany High School Classified Staff.
- Career & Technical Classified Staff.
- Transportation Staff.
- NASTUC Classified Staff.
- Child Nutrition Staff.
- Katelyn Robbin and Brooke Roberts for summer school staff.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at New Albany High School Media Center. This is a change from the usual date due to the July 4 holiday.