Teachers recognized for participating in the first cohort of the Aspiring Administrators Academy are, from left, Jacqueline Shirley, Ginger Rhynes, Heather Hefner, Latrina Walker, Shelly Clayton and Kimberly Langley.
The New Albany School Board honored six teachers this past week for their participation in the Aspiring Administrators Academy.
This is a program that some of the administrators have wanted to start and began this year. Applications were sent to all teachers and interviews with those interested followed during a screening process. The women honored make up the first cohort of the academy, which required a period of training sessions on Saturdays in addition to their regular work five days a week.
The Aug. 31 meeting was one of the briefest ever with most agenda items being voted on en mass. Trustees took care of several matters, nonetheless.
In personnel matters, trustees approved the following handful of appointments:
Suzy Bowman becomes Assistant Tennis Coach at New Albany High School.
Bridgette Hambln becomes a cafeteria worker at New Albany High School.
Benjamin Russell becomes part-time custodian at New Albany Elementary School.
Magdalena Rodriguez becomes part-time custodian at New Albany Elementary School.
Nathan Schmidt moves from part-time to full-time custodian at New Albany Elementary School.
In general action items the board approved the district dropout prevention plan and school safety plans for campuses. Field trips were approved for the Career and Technical FBLA to go to Orlando, Fla. To participate in the Disney Imagination Campus program Feb. 20-25, 2024 and for the New Albany High School JROTC to go to Elgin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Fla. Sept. 13-16.
Board members also approved use of New Albany High School Kitchens Field by the New Albany Shockers Football Youth Program for a maximum of four home games for the 2023 football season, donation of tools from Tractor Supply Company valued at $750 for Building Trades Class at School of Career & Technical Education and donation of 400 Logitech cases for iPads from Second Life Mac valued at $7,996.
The next scheduled school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the New Albany Elementary School conference room.
