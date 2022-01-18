The New Albany school board honored the teachers of the year from the city schools during their February meeting Monday. Representatives of the Wellspring Educational Foundation presented awards to each of the teachers.
They included Jalon Bullock, who is both the District and Career and Technical Teacher of the Year; Abby Voyles, New Albany High School Teacher of the Year; Lori Moody, New Albany Middle School Teacher of the Year; Mary Catherine Latham, New Albany Elementary School Teacher of the Year; and Matthew Peterson, NASTUC Teacher of the Year.
In addition to voting to approve the resolution to borrow money for the Wesson Tate building, trustees approved a usage agreement to be presented to the New Albany Board of Aldermen. The agreement specifies that the district will pay the city an initial fee of $15,000 and then $5,000 per year for use of the ballfields and tennis courts at the sportsplex.
Aldermen had sent word to the school board that they wanted $50,000 up front plus $20,000 per year so it is not known whether the proposal will be accepted by aldermen. Part of the money could be used to resurface six tennis courts, which Blue Mountain College also uses. The college is paying $20,000 initially and $10,000 per year.
School officials said part of the reasoning for their proposal is that New Albany taxpayer money is already paying for the sportsplex, while Blue Mountain residents obviously are not contributing. Also, the schools allow the city to use Memorial Gym for their volleyball program.
In personnel, trustees approved:
The resignation of Daleana Mapp, teacher assistant at New Albany Middle School effective Dec. 17.
The resignation of Amy Wallace, teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School, effective Dec. 27.
Ana Tate as new secretary, New Albany Elementary School.
Natasha Carwyle, new teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
Mindy Bowen, part-time teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School until the end of the year.
The next city school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in the high school media center.