New Albany school officials are hoping to avoid a tax increase for the coming year.
They are asking for the maximum increase to be allowed, up to 55 mills, but intend to try to keep the rate at the current 53.1 mills.
The district has not asked for an increase the previous eight years.
Once the budget has been approved, they can’t go up on the millage, but they can reduce it if the larger total is not necessary so the request is a safety measure.
Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey told trustees that the proposed budget is essentially the same as for the past year, but an increased in assessed valuation will bring in. more money for the same tax rate.
“We budgeted high in 2023 for fuel and utilities,” she said. “We came out really good so we did not reduce it for 2024.”
“We did not know what’s coming and would rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it,” she continued.
The schools are starting the year with a district maintenance balance of $2,559,766.
“That is great,” Coffey said. A goal is to have at least enough money on hand to operate for the next month and she said a month’s payroll is about $1.6 million and other expenses add up to about $400,000 for the month.
The district is looking at about $37.2 million in expenses for the coming year and about $30 million in revenue. The difference can be covered by funds already committed or that won’t officially be added during the budget year.
It looks like one mill of tax for those living in the city separate school district will bring in $108,913 for the coming year. That’s up about 3.6 percent and will mean about $400,000 in additional revenue due to the increased county value.
Other school tax includes 11 mills for a general obligation bond, three mills for what began as a transportation note and 0.45 mills for two short falls.
The school district sets its budget and asks the city for a dollar amount. It is then up to the city to calculate how many mills of tax will be required to raise that amount.
If the city’s calculation is based on expectation of 100 percent tax collections and 100 percent is not collected, that can cause a short fall, which the district is experiencing.
On the other hand, if more money is collected than expected, the district may have to put the excess in an escrow account.
The schools do get some extra funding from state sources.
Next year, New Albany expects to receive $11,997,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Fund. However, that’s 10.31 percent less than the state legislature promised, which should be $14,641,000. MAEP has never been fully funded in the approximately 16 years since its passage and the money the New Albany district has failed to receive is about $16 million, which the district obviously could have used.
The district is included in the $1 million teacher pay raise from the legislature this past year, and will receive a pro rata share of $10 million divided based on average daily attendance numbers. For the New Albany schools, that will be about $482,000.
Approximately 55 percent of the schools’ revenue comes from state sources while 30 percent is from local ad valorem taxes and only 15 percent from federal funds.
About 43 percent of the expenses in the budget go for instructional costs. Thirty percent is allocated to support services such as administration, counseling, nursing and maintenance. The food program gets about 4.5 percent, seven percent is for debt service and 15 percent is set aside for construction and renovation.
In the general business meeting, school trustees voted to approve a resolution declaring a shortfall in local revenues as noted in the budget hearing and authorizing the district to enter into a loan and issue promissory note.
They also voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Albany Police Department as part of the requirements of the FY24 Mississippi Department of Education/Office of Safe and Orderly SchoolsMCOPS Grant and accepted the FY24 MOE-Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services in Schools Grant (MCOPS) money in the amount of $40,000.
As site work around the new central office and Innovation Center continues, the board approved change order requests for drainage material and sidewalk addition to the front of the facility. Work was delayed earlier by weather and crews are now preparing the front parking area as well as around the structure.
In miscellaneous items, trustees approved a field trip request for the New Albany High School Band to compete at the Smoky Mountain Music Festival on April 10-13, 2024 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and accepted the donation of furniture to the New Albany Middle School Library from Ashley Furniture, Inc. valued at $330.
Several personnel matters came up in connection with the beginning of a new school year.
Trustees approved:
- The resignation of Bert Anderson, Head Girls Track Coach, New Albany High School.
- The resignation of Eli Whiteside, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- The resignation of Gail Rodgers, Cafeteria, New Albany High School.
- The resignation of Eli Jackson, Head Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- The resignation Natasha Carwyle, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- The resignation Evelyn Bingham, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective July 26, 2023.
- Naming Eli Jackson, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Naming Ryan Summers, Head Girls Track Coach, New Albany High School.
- Naming Courtney Edwards, Part-time Custodian, New Albany High School.
- Naming Emily Coats, Volunteer Band Instructor, New Albany High School.
- Naming Heidi Jennings, Cafeteria, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Michael Rucker, Part-time Custodian, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Hannah Atkinson, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Beverly Gann, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Julius Phillips, Part-time Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Floree Phillips, Part-time Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Jonathan Garrison, Bus Driver, Central Office.
Before adjourning, the board moved into closed session to discuss a personnel issue but did not announce any action.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 in the Central Office on Wesson Tate Drive. This is a change from the regular first Monday meeting schedule due to the Labor Day Holiday.
