New Albany school officials are considering a shortfall notice concerning this year’s budget. This sometimes happens when tax revenues are not as high as anticipated.
Although the budget is larger than the previous year’s, the board did not seek a tax increase, relying on city growth and an increased assessed valuation.
However, Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey told trustees at their May meeting that, so far, tax revenues were only at about 91 percent of the projected amount.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans explained that the numbers they were given were based on 100-percent tax collection, which is not realistic. He said they had suggested the working total be based on a lower percentage such as 98 percent.
Apparently, the collection total the previous year was about $91.000 short of expectations but this year the number may be closer to $200,000.
They could ask for a shortfall note to be repaid over three years, but won’t know for sure about the shortfall until after June with all the collections are in.
The district is receiving Mississippi Adequate Education Program funds but the state legislature has only provided the full amount one year. This year, the payment was 10.31 percent short of promise, Coffey said. Since the MAEP began, the New Albany district has been under-funded by about $15 million.
The district also will receive part of a $100 million state allotment based on average daily attendance figures, but officials don’t know what that will be, yet.
The budget projected $27.2 million in revenue and $31.9 million in expenditures, but that did not mean the district was spending more than it had. Some of the expenses were covered by funds already committed or that otherwise would not officially be added during the budget year.
The tax millage remained at 53.1 mills.
There was some good financial news.
The board approved renewing BNA Bank as the district depository at an interest rate of one percent. While small, the interest rate was larger than the previous rate of about .3 percent.
Also, Dr. Evans pointed out the district can put reserve funds in certificates of deposit for anywhere from a couple of months to a year or more and gain an interest rate of four percent.
He said Coffey thought they could safely use $2 million of a $4 million reserve for this purpose.
In personnel matters, the board approved:
- The resignation of Sarah Garrett, Teacher, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
- The resignation of Anna Hood, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary effective at the end of the school year.
- The resignation of Brittney Hudson, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective April 17.
- Naming Sara Allen, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Amanda Brassfield, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Lauren Sanders, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Allie Cissom, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Naming Sherry Donaldson, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Raelee Bullock, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Mary Robbins, Head Volleyball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Amy Lucovich, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Kenesha Sweezer, Custodian (part-time), New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Lawanda Johnson, Custodian (part-time), New Albany Middle School.
- Naming Mary Jay, Teacher, New Albany High School.
- Naming Riley Courser, Teacher Assistant, New Albany High School.
- Naming Riley Courser, Assistant Volleyball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Naming Bethany Bounds, Tennis Coach, New Albany High School.
- Naming Loden Bolen, Assistant Football Coach/9th Grade/JV, New Albany High School.
- Naming Special Services Extended School Year (ESY) staff.
- Naming additions to substitute list.
Among consent items, the board agreed to accept the donation of four hand-built wooden picnic tables to New Albany High School from Will Speck as part of his Eagle Scout Project. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop #17.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office.
Trustees were reminded that the NAHS Graduation is Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m. on Kitchens Field.
