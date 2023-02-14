New Albany school trustees learned about two programs that are likely to help enhance career and technical instruction through the Innovation center now in the planning and partial construction phase.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans told trustees about the EdMS Revolving Loan Program, which has $40 million allocated for loans for buildings and maintenance costs. He said schools can get up to $1 million interest-free, repayable over 10 years, and is preferable to a grant program that would only provide one-time funds.
“This is definitely a good avenue for us to pursue,” he said. He added that he has met with county school officials and that we have an advantage having start-ready projects, which are necessary for the loans.
Evans also told trustees that he has met with Toyota officials concerning career counseling programs when they told him about their 4T Academy.
This is a program that begins in a student’s freshman year with internships that eventually lead into production employment.
The program is part of an Appalachian Regional Commission grant over four states, although New Albany is the only Mississippi school included. The ARC will provide J$1.3 million that Toyota will match. The result here will be classroom space using augmented reality teaching in production line simulators. The augmented reality glasses provide visual training and guidance as the student actually carries out the appropriate manufacturing steps, providing help and correction in real time.
Evans said Toyota will pay for all this. “Plus, we end up with funds for the lab,” he added. He also said he asked and they may put in a similar industrial maintenance academy.
In other agenda items, Evans noted the observance of school board appreciation week, thanking trustees for their dedicated work in what he called “an unsung-hero type job” and welcomed members of Boy Scout Troop 17, who are working on their citizen and community badges.
Other board action included accepting the FY23 Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Grant in the amount of $20,000 for the Career & Technical Center that is being awarded by the Mississippi Department of Education.
They also accepted the Toyota grant in the amount of $1,000 to be used to buy equipment and supplies for the Career & Technical Automotive Services Program and accepted VEX Robotics Kits valued at $9,553.93 for New Albany Middle School and the Career & Technical Education Center, provided by Tennessee Valley Robotics.
Trustees signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Northeast Mississippi Community College and the New Albany School District to provide welding training for students. The Northeast campus New Albany campus has a mobile welding training facility with seven units. Evans said the course takes 104 hours and provides Carnegie units toward graduation. The only caveat is that while the program is not charged, a student who begins but drops out of the program will have to pay for it.
In personnel matters, the board approved:
- Tyler Berry, as Custodian, New Albany High School replacing Daniel Wade.
- Resignation of Teri Watson, Teacher, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
- Resignation of Danica Buchanan, Volleyball Coach, New Alban Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Danica Buchanan, Assistant Volleyball Coach, New Albany High School effective at the end of the year.
- Resignation of Taylor Goode, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Taylor Goode, Teacher/Assistant Football Coach, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Kendall Murphy, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Suzy Bowman, Tennis Coach, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Trent Hammond, Assistant Football Coach, New Albany High school effective at the end of the school year.
Among consent items, trustees approved use of New Albany High School Auditorium by Margaret Falkner on Feb. 26, for the Miss Northeast Mississippi Pageant and the donation of five boxes of disposable ear plugs from Miracle Ear for students in the Construction and Automotive classes.
Before adjourning, the board moved into executive session for their annual evaluation of the superintendent.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 6, at the new Central Office on Wesson Tate Drive.