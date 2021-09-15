City school officials continue to have to make operational adjustments because of the Covid pandemic.
Week before last, Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans was able to report to school trustees that the percentage of students and staff who tested positive or were quarantined was down significantly.
This past week, upon re-evaluation, officials changed the high school and middle school to high transmission status, requiring masks for everyone in school and at after-school events.
The elementary school was listed at a moderate transmission level with masks still required but only no large groups permitted.
School officials were scheduled to meet with health officials this past week to take another look at the Covid transmission plan.
New Albany Ward One Alderman Parks Smith, who is also a teacher and parent, spoke to the board about some Covid concerns.
“I have no other motivation for speaking other than that I care deeply about this town and school and I care about our children,” he said. “I realize that it is a tough position y’all are in and every decision you make is criticized by every side.”
He expressed hope that elected teachers from each school would be included in the Covid meetings.
“If we’re going to have a policy that affects the classroom and the entire school then we should allow a classroom teacher from each school the chance to sit in on these meetings that decide policy,” he said. “There are certain decisions made on high that look good on paper, but when you see how they are carried out on the ground it’s just a different perspective…I think teachers offer a valuable perspective of how things function on the ground.”
He also said he felt that the Covid policy, particularly relating to quarantines, was not clearly explained to teachers and parents, or was only explained at the last minute.
“I think the start of school did not function as well as it could have for multiple reasons,” he said. “When the return to school plan was announced in July there was a heavy emphasis on the fact that masks would not be required in schools. The return to school plan did not encourage mask wearing either. It merely stated that mask wearing was acceptable.”
“Rightly or wrongly, the highlight of the plan for most people was no masks, and that’s what they saw. It’s understandable. That was a big question for many parents like me and others,” he said.
“In the days leading up to the beginning of school, teachers attended multiple meetings. They were not wearing masks. They were not socially distanced,” he said, adding that not until the day before school started was the quarantine plan finally explained to teachers and the public.
Smith said that if the schools had been open and honest about their masking and quarantining policy with the public, much of the chaos that began the year could have been avoided. “Quarantines are just a nightmare for everybody,” he said. “According to Smith, grades had been lower in his class due to the large number of students who had been quarantined.
“Covid has changed the way we do business; it has changed school and we’re going to have to start thinking outside the box,” he said. “We have to think about what these policies are doing to our children.”
Smith was allowed five minutes for his comments but not allowed to question the board or stray from the specific topic listed in his application to be on the agenda. The board policy is, if they choose to respond, they will do so in writing within 72 hours.
Among agenda items, Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey once again affirmed that the district’s revenue and expenses are well within budget and that the district could end the year with $1.8 million in its fund. A general goal has been to have $1.5 million in reserve, that number chosen because that’s about what it takes to operate the school system for one month.
Trustees approved several safety plans and contracts with regular service providers for the year.
They also gave permission to purchase two 2021 Ford Transit vans at a cost of $23,899 each and a 2021 Ford F250 at a cost of $27,508. Superintendent Evans explained that these will be used as district maintenance vehicles, replacing old ones “that are on their last legs.” He said the vehicles have not been replaced in many years and the purchases will be made based on the state contract price. The old vehicles may be used for parts or instruction at the vocational and technical school.
In personnel, trustees approved:
- The resignation of Robert Garrett, director of technology, central office, effective Sept. 3
- The resignation of Karen Willard, secretary, New Albany Elementary School effective Sept. 17.
- The resignation of Jennifer Cook, receptionist, New Albany Middle School effective Sept. 3
- The resignation of Susan King, cafeteria, New Albany High School effective Aug. 11 due to retirement.
- Brock White as bus driver, central office.
- Chris Russell, journalism instructor, New Albany High School
- Bailey Mayer, volunteer choreographer-coordinator, New Albany High School cheerleaders.
The next scheduled meeting of the city school board will be at 5:30 Monday, Oct. 4, in the New Albany Elementary School conference room.
Before adjourning, the board once again went into executive session to discuss a personnel issue and, again, no action was reported.