The New Albany Municipal Separate School District is looking to end the year on track financially but having to deal with the usual number of personnel changes.
Director of accounting services Suzanne Coffey said the district has stayed on budget and with a fund balance of about $1.6 million as desired and received $13 million in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funds, but that the district continues to be underfunded by the state legislature. She said this time the district failed to receive 10 percent of the allocated funds.
Coffey added that the district has not received funds for the teacher pay raise finally voted in by the legislature this past section. Apparently, that money is coming from a different fund, she said, and that may account for the delay.
In general business, trustees approved a dual credit memorandum with Blue Mountain College that will help students in getting course credit needed for scholarships. The New Albany Schools pay the cost for dual credit courses and had temporarily moved away from Northeast Mississippi Community College because of a large increase in course cost, which has since been reduced.
In personnel, the board approved:
- Resignation of Jake McDonald, Teacher/Assistant Football Coach, NASTUC/High School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Jake McDonald, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Scotty Settles, Head Basketball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Resignation of Fairy Foster, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Middle School effective April 15.
- Resignation of Bert Anderson, Assistant Track, New Albany Middle School.
- Resignation of Sandra Sumner, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
- Resignation of Hannah Carr, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Meagan Childs, Speech-Language Pathologist, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Sherry Richey, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Franita Farr, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- Resignation of Dylan Rainey, Maintenance, Central Office effective April 29.
- Resignation of John Hitt, Bus Driver, Central Office effective April 14.
- Resignation of Kenneth Hickey, Athletic Route Driver, Central Office effective April 14.
- Hiring Kristin Foster, Speech-Language Pathologist, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Maci Stafford, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Kacie Sewell, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Hannah Ott, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Kendal Murphy, Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Mitch Howell, Teacher/Head Basketball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Carrie Hill, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Samantha Metz, Imagine Lab Assistant, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Franita Farr, Teacher Assistant/PBS, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Sarah Ware, Interventionist, New Albany Middle School. Paid with TSI funds. Pending MDE certification.
- Hiring Taylor Goode, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Hannah Covington, Assistant Track, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Drew Wheeler, Teacher/Head Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Eli Whiteside, Assistant Head Baseball (para-professional), New Albany High School.
- Hiring Jensyn Havens, Teacher, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Morgan Tatum, Counselor, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Taylor Goode, Teacher/Assistant Football, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Mitch Howell, Assistant Basketball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Hannah Covington, Assistant Cross Country, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Tammy Almand, Teacher, NASTUC.
- Hiring Terry Stubblefield, Athletics Route, Central Office.
- Hiring Kenneth Hickey from a short route to medium sped route effective April 14.
- Hiring Matt Tyer, Bus Driver, Central Office.
- Hiring additions to substitute list.
Trustees also were informed of staff transfers including:
- Kendall Murphy, Teacher, New Albany High School to New Albany Middle School.
- Shane Sanderson, Teacher, New Albany High School to Teacher at NASTUC.
- Scotty Shettles, Teacher, New Albany Middle School to Teacher at New Albany High School.
- Collin Stubblefield, Teacher, NASTUC to Teacher at New Albany High School.
Among consent items, the board approved use of the New Albany High School Auditorium by Margaret Faulkner May 22 for the Petals and Lace Pageant.
The next city school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 6, at New Albany High School Media Center.