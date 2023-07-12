The New Albany School Board handled mostly routine matters at their Thursday, June 29, meeting. The change from the usual Monday meeting time came because of the Independence Day holiday weekend and the board met via video conferencing.
In action matters, the board approved obtaining property and educators liability insurance from Liberty Mutual at a cost of $339,741, and cyber and privacy liability insurance from the Mississippi School Board Association for $11,878.
Trustees also approved two technology agreements. The district will purchase student and faculty iPads from Apple Inc. for $619,838 coming from the Emergency Connectivity Fund and lease MacBooks for faculty and iPads for K-2 students at a cost of $568,972. New Albany is a one-to-one school with each student and teacher having at least one device and also a Certified Apple School.
In another technology matter, the board voted to accept a $29,733.61 grant from Ashley Furniture Industries and the Joyce Wanek Foundation to assist in purchasing VEX Robotic Equipment at the Career and Technical Education Center and New Albany Middle School.
Trustees approved yearly agreements with special services providers for testing, therapy and other supplemental services.
A dual credit memorandum between the New Albany district and Blue Mountain Christian University was approved, student and staff handbooks were approved and Lisa Browning Photography was again awarded designation as school photographer.
In personnel, trustees voted to approve:
The resignation of Anna Kathryn Sloan, Assistant Principal, New Albany Middle School effective June 30, 2023.
Brandee Wheeler as Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
Pamela Marshall as Teacher, NASTUC.
Additional summer maintenance workers Jacob Brooks and Micha Reed.
Additions to the substitute teacher list.
Before adjourning, the board moved into executive session to hear from a student’s parent.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the Administrative Office on Wesson Tate Drive. This is also the date for the public hearing on next year’s budget, which is usually held before the regular meeting.
