The New Albany School District is about 18 months ahead of schedule in achieving goals in its master plan, Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans told trustees this month.
Evans presented a sort of “state of the district” report concerning the five-year plan slated to run through 2023. In fact, he said, the district is doing so well it is time to expand the plan.
The detailed plan is available on the school district website.
Generally, the mission will be to prepare all to be successful, knowledgeable, creative and compassionate individuals who are ready to excel in college, careers and life.
Goals include increasing student achievement, having professional learning communities and preparing all students to be college and career ready,
The district’s core values include having a safe and orderly environment, integrity, being inclusive, transparent governance, exceeding expectations, building strong relationships, provided personalized student learning. Creating evolving technological competence and each individual’s having ownership.
Some of the district achievements cited by Evans included:
· The graduation rate is up from 84 to 88 percent and Evans expects it to increase to 90-plus “extremely quickly.”
· The district offers 59 dual-enrollment semester credits. Evans said many starting juniors have nothing but dual-enrollment classes (providing college credit) and the classes are at no cost to the students.
· Computer science has been added to the Middle School curriculum and a grant has provided a computer lab with 30 computers.
· The number of high school courses now available at the Middle School has increased.
· Algebra I is now being offered in the seventh grade, geometry in the eighth grade.
· The Middle School produced its first full-scale musical play.
· Elementary Principal Gwyn Russell has qualified for the National Blue Ribbon Conference, which Evans said is a huge asset for the school.
· The district is putting together a Discovery Bus, which is essentially an Imagine Lab on wheels that can go into the community so parents and others can see what is being taught.
· The district has received a workforce development grant to help fund that training.
· The Imagine Lab at the Middle School has added two large 3-D printers and a plasma cutter.
· The district now has four teachers certified to teach welding and the equipment is available.
· The district has received a grant for a large greenhouse to be used for agri-science classes as well as generate revenue.
· A demographics study is being done on employability.
· There is a plan to test all juniors and seniors with the WorkKeys test to assess workforce preparedness.
· A plan is in place to fast-track at-risk Middle School students if they fall two years behind.
· The school bus fleet has been upgraded to include six new buses and all buses will have air-conditioning and camera systems. Some will have mobile wifi and a Volkswagen grant is being sought that would pay for 60 percent of the cost for four more buses.
· The implementation of a county-wide Covid plan in conjunction with the Union County School District.
· The district’s grant writer has brought in $594,035. This is in addition to $5 million the district is receiving in ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief).
· There is a new plan for graduation pathways as well as a social emotional learning plan.
· The expansion of IMPACTO work-based learning and career-readiness programs.
This is not a complete list.
In personnel, trustees approved:
· The resignation of Belinda Chism as bookkeeper at the elementary school effective Dec. 17.
· The resignation of Anna Margaret Hill as teacher assistant at the elementary school effective Nov. 12.
· The resignation of Niva Kitchens in the cafeteria at the high school effective Nov. 19.
· Teresa Duncan as teacher assistant at the elementary school.
· Rhonda Denton as interventionist at the middle school, increasing from two to five days a week.
· Hannah Covington as EL teacher at the middle school.
· Temeca Sheppard as interventionist at the middle school
· Gala Duff as part-time interventionist at the middle school
· LacShanda Hatch at the cafeterias at the high school.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel issues. They have not announced any action, although one item was to discuss hiring Scotty Shettles as head basketball coach at the middle school. This item was moved from the regular personnel part of the agenda to executive session after some trustees wanted to discuss the issue more.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the high school media center.