New Albany aldermen took further action in efforts to get broadband internet for the entire community this past week, and also allowed light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox to negotiate for equipment that would allow all electric utility meters to be read and monitored remotely.
Mayor Tim Kent was absent, recuperating from surgery. With Ward Four Alderman and Vice-Mayor Will Tucker presiding, the board voted to sign a resolution endorsing the city’s ability to provide service.
“This would be a different path from the local and private bill,” Mattox said. “We are trying to cast a wide net.” He added that the resolution was at the suggestion of Rep. Sam Creekmore.
Both Rep. Creekmore and Sen. Kathy Chism sponsored bills that would allow the New Albany utility to provide internet service. Because New Albany, Okolona and Holly Springs own their own electric departments, rather than buying power from a co-op, they were excluded from a recent law that allows the co-ops to construct infrastructures and provide broadband service.
The House version did not initially succeed while the Senate version made it to the House, where it died in committee this past week.
In other electric department business, the switch to remote-reading meters is a project that has been under consideration for a couple of years.
That would mean the city would no longer have to contract with anyone to walk around and manually read the meters, but also that the readings would be accurate and customers could more easily monitor their own usage themselves. The department already offers a smartphone application that allows customers to review and compare usage over past months as well as make payments.
Mattox said he had been in contract with, and evaluated, seven vendors and everyone involved with the department had agreed in recommending Nighthawk AMI. Initially, the department was considering meters that would communicate via wireless internet. However, this company produces meters that use cellular phone technology that apparently requires no infractructure. “As I understand it, the meters come out of the box ready to go,” Mattox said.
Aldermen voted to allow Mattox to begin negotiations with the company.
In personal appearances, the meeting was opened with posting of the colors by the local First Baptist Trail Life USA group under the leadership of Clay Hardy. Trail Life is described as a faith-based non-aligned scouting organization providing youth mentorship and character development. It was founded in 2013 in response to changes in the membership policy of the Boy Scouts of America.
In other departmental business, aldermen approved changing Shannon Stacer from part-time to full time with the police department, and selling some surplus equipment to the Village of Blue Springs. The vehicle equipment can be sold by one municipality to another, was no longer needed here, so it was sold for $1.
In parks and recreation, aldermen voted to allow Jose Romero to rent the soccer fields so MS DAWGZ can play on them. The team will play five home games starting March 19 and not interfere with any other sportsplex activities. The board also said that in this instance, Remero may bring his food truck to the facility.
In planning and zoning, building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas reported that the planning and zoning board had approved two requests. One was for a sign variance for Med Plus at 180 Park Plaza and the other was for Ivan Giddings to have a conditional permit for a home occupation at 1310 South Central.
In updates, it was noted that the Burlington-Northern Railroad overpass is being replaced over Snyder Street. The old wooden structure is being replaced with steel and concrete and work was expected to take a couple of months as crews have to allow time for trains to pass.
Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn said that more street overlay repairs are basically waiting on sufficient good weather and the next project will be Owen Road.
Light, gas and water manager Mattox said that the city-wide street light replacement is only waiting for some final parts to come in this month. After that, his department will check throughout the city to make sure everything is working and report any final changes needed.
Before adjourning, the board voted to move into executive session to discuss personnel issues but no action was reported.