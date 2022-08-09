Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As it stands now, The City of New Albany will allow the production and sale of medical marijuana, but the decision came as the result of votes by a sharply divided board of aldermen and followed a public hearing that began civilly but turned acrimonious with interruptions and literal demonizing of aldermen. The mayor could affect the outcome as well.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus