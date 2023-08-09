Improving accessibility downtown for the disabled was one of the topics dealt with at the August New Albany aldermen’s meeting.
Building owner Billy Wiseman spoke briefly to the board concerning sidewalk and store accessibility.
Officials who are responsible for the Americans with Disability Act had pointed out that City Hall was not properly accessible several years ago and a ramp had been constructed to the building back door.
More recently, though, it had been pointed out that the sidewalk in front of City Hall and adjacent buildings owned by Wiseman were not properly accessible.
Wiseman told aldermen that the sidewalks are the city’s responsibility and what is wrong with them was done by the city.
Mayor Tim Kent said they had looked into replacing the sidewalk from the former rail line west to Magnolia Bath and Soap and the cost would be about $70,000. He said plans include moving a fire hydrant and pole from the walk to a nearby island, and making the several steps and curb into an appropriate ramp.
Wiseman added that he was concerned also that if the problem was not solved allowing legal ADA accessibility by the end of the year he risked losing a tenant in the building.
Aldermen voted to go ahead and make the repairs, although specifications will need to be obtained along with at least two quotes. Because the total is less than $75,000, a competitive bid process will not be needed.
What was not mentioned is that other sidewalk sections and business doors may not be ADA appropriate as well.
A public hearing on possible condemnation of a house at 403 Adams St.
The house had been heavily damaged by fire Aug. 10 a year ago but further action had been delayed because there was speculation arson might have been involved.
Fire officials investigated, as did insurance officials, and both have concluded with no definite cause determined.
The owners of the house told aldermen that they are prepared to demolish the house if they can keep a brick section of the 1930s-era structure.
Building inspector Eric Thomas said he did not object to the plan so aldermen delayed action on condemnation and will follow progress on the demolition and rebuilding.
In general business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got approval for a variety of payment requests and agreements.
Mattos usually has more items on the board agenda than anyone else, simply because of the number of projects his department is involved in.
Payments included work on infrastructure that will eventually provide high-speed internet for all utility customers, the installation of remote-reading electric meters, the new power substation and engineering and related work for water projects and work requested by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (which MDOT will reimburse).
Fire Chief Mark Whiteside reported on a grant for equipment that will clean and dry firefighter turnouts and other gear. Without the equipment, crews would basically just have to air dry gear or use residential equipment. There is also the possibility of health and safety due to gear being contaminated. The equipment cost approximately $35,500 but, thanks to the grant, the cost to the city was only $1,608.
Whiteside also reported that Wal-Mart has given the department a $2,500 grant used to purchase a high-quality gas detector, similar to those used by the city gas department.
Building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas reported on the month’s planning and zoning board meeting.
A request from CEC owner Gary Cooper for a variance to allow a digital billboard on Wesson Tate Drive near the western city limits was approved, although no details for the variance were given.
A request by Vishal Patel for a conditional permitted use for an accessory building was denied while a request by Jed Morris to subdivide an oversized lot at 951 North Acre Drive was approved.
Thomas got permission to set a public hearing on the structure at 1315 Moss Hill Drive for the September board meeting. He also got approval for the city to take legal action to recover demolition costs to the city for 609 Martin, 614 Baker and 604 Booker. This generally means attaching the cost to property taxes or placing a lien on the property.
Finally, the board approved publishing notice of the upcoming public hearing on the 2023-24 city budget.
