Surprise safety and other issues at the Magnolia Civic Center accounted for most of the discussion at the February meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen this past week.
Facility manager Justin Bartlett came before the board to report some safety issues in the building as well as some performance-related needs, asking the board to provide about $65,000 to cover the costs.
He said some ceiling light covers have fallen due to the loudness of the sound – an obvious safety hazard - so the fixtures need to be replaced with models that are more secure. Bartlett also wants to replace the two-by-four ceiling tiles with newer two-foot-square tiles.
Also, the area over the stage has apparently had ceiling tiles removed at some time, creating a fire hazard in that any blaze would go directly into the attic space and old timber.
Less critical but in need of attention, one of the curtain pieces is placed too close to some of the sprinkler heads, making them ineffective in the event of a fire.
While it is not a safety issue, he also wants to move the main curtain downstage now that the stage apron has been extended. That would call for considerable re-rigging and the new placement would also mean moving the large ceiling vent.
“It would put us in a financial bind if we had to front all the cost and couldn’t continue to do the types of shows we have been doing,” Bartlett said.
The aldermen said they were caught off guard by this and there was no money in the city budget that could be used for it, that the civic center board should have budgeted for such issues.
A compromise suggestion was that the city pay for the safety issues, about $22,000, and the civic center board pay for the non-necessary upgrades.
Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White suggested cashing in a Certificate of Deposit to come up with the money. Ward One Alderman Parks Smith was in favor of partial payment, but also couldn’t really suggest a source of funding. Mayor Tim Kent more directly said the city can’t simply make money appear out of thin air.
Fire Chief Mark Whiteside interjected that he had not been given sufficient information to make a recommendation but thought other options concerning the building issues might be possible. He wanted more time to evaluate the matter.
Aldermen said they want to consider the measure since none of the actions have to be taken before the next board meeting, but Mayor Tim Kent later said the general opinion was that the civic center was provided with $15,000 for programming and $40,000 for capital improvements, in addition to profits from their programs and they could just do whatever they had the money to do.
The civic center currently has about $59,642 in the bank, according to the city clerk.
In general business, the board unanimously voted to appoint Barbara Washington to a full term on the New Albany School Board of Trustees.
Next, Justin Kirk gave aldermen an update on the Leadership Union County program and one of their projects.
“We want to re-imagine the Park Along the River,” he said. “We’re not asking for money; we’re just friends of the park.”
Kirk said a goal is to create a foundation that could fund park improvements. “We want to make it more inclusive, more educational,” he said. “We want your blessing to continue.”
In departmental business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox reported that seven crew members had gone to Holly Springs to help with recovery efforts from the ice damage there. He said work was expected to be complete later in the week.
As usual, Mattox had several pay requests to be approved due to the number of projects his department is involved in.
Approved was paying Roberts Construction $112,524.75 for additional work on the new municipal building. He said $21,370 was for the police department and $11,750 for the utility section.
KAJACS will receive $42,500 as the final payment on the new wastewater treatment plant and $80,720.31 for the Carter Avenue pump station rehabilitation.
Atwell & Gent Engineering Services will receive $131,420 for design services for the electrical communication project.
TESTCO will receive $253,965.80 for products and plat services for the automated metering infrastructure project.
Gresco Utility will get $162,379.65, Arkansas Electric Coop will get $343,722.38 and Anixter will get $3,765.00 for 12kV distribution improvements for the Hwy. 348 substation.
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products will get $244,564.00 for 15kV substation vacuum circuit breakers for the Northeast New Albany Substation.
Siemens Industries will receive $201,840 for 161 kV power circuit breakers for the Northeast New Albany Substation.
Modular Connections LLC will receive $314,133 for a substation control house for the Northeast New Albany Substation project.
Two new hires were approved: Jim Smith and Michael Huffstatler.
Mattox also said there will be a surplus equipment sale at the fairgrounds the first of March and aldermen approved his putting surplus equipment into the sale.
In other department business, Police Chief Chris Robertson got permission to add two vehicles, a 2005 Tahoe and a 200 Crown Victoria into the sale Mattox mentioned.
Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas reported that the planning and zoning board had approved two requests.
One was by Stout & Stout Investments to rezone 1515-1529 South Central Ave. from SN-8 to SN-5. The other was by Stout & Stout Investment to get subdivision approval for the rezoned 1615-1529 - South Central Ave. A public hearing on the rezoning was set for the March 7 board meeting.
Before adjourning, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel policies and a $120,000 invoice for cleanup at the city sanitary landfill following a fire.
The bill was from Cow Creek Towing and Recovery, certified to provide Hazmat cleanup services. Officials were apparently surprised to receive the bill, perhaps thinking some sort of insurance might cover it. Apparently also, the landfill operator had only liability insurance and it has not been possible to assign blame for starting the fire in the first place.
Ultimately, the city will just have to pay the cost, although it can reportedly come from a landfill capital improvement fund.