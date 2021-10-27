The monthly Friends of the Union County Library’s Luncheon with Books was held on Oct. 19 and featured guest speaker Justin Bartlett.
Bartlett, who is the new director at the Magnolia Civic Center, outlined his vision for improving the center, as well as ways to preserve historical relics that may be replaced.
“The marquee is coming down,” said Bartlett. He goes on to say that it’ll be replaced by a replica of the original marquee from 1948.
In addition to a new marquee, he says the center will feature new, interactive digital poster boxes and a new Magnolia sign. He plans to create an extension of the Union County Heritage Museum, which already exhibits some of the original remnants of the Magnolia Civic Center, adding a tour explaining the history of the center, as well as a black wall exhibit with the items that they are taking down.
Bartlett has an array of activities planned for the upcoming holiday season, beginning with a 4-D screening of The Nightmare before Christmas, part of the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party on Oct. 30, an idea that he says was inspired by his time working for Disney Cruises.
In addition to the Halloween party, Bartlett says that plans for another 4-D movie and two weeks of Christmas activities are in the works.
In January, an Elton John tribute artist is scheduled, and Bartlett says that he has plans to utilize the more than 600 traveling artists that perform between Memphis and Jackson to book for upcoming shows. His goal is to host at least four major events every month.
The Magnolia Civic Center has recently added a new point-of-sale system that allows for credit or debit card transactions for tickets, as well as concessions, and the website is about to get redeveloped. Additionally, the goal is to “go green” and change all of the lighting, including theatrical lighting, over to LEDs to conserve energy and cost. Light switches will be replaced by motion sensors, and Styrofoam is banned from the facility.
Bartlett welcomes and encourages community feedback, and says that volunteers are always needed.