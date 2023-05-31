On May 18, James Meredith visited the Union County Heritage Museum to educate the residents on his “March Against Crime.”
With “March Against Crime,” he wants to help younger people stray away from crime by teaching them about the Golden Rule and the 10 Commandments while they are still young. Meredith stated several times in his speech that the 10 Commandments are here to remind us to follow the laws set by God. He wants to build missions for every child to be taught about the Commandments and the Golden Rule and took this idea from the Catholics who taught the fundamentals of Jesus Christ.
For those more interested, he has a documentary titled “Walk Against Fear.”
While religion was his main topic of discussion, he also talked about what happened in October 1962 when he attended Ole Miss.
He said this event was a very significant event not for America, but for the world and it has been played down.
He also stated that the consequences of segregation have yet to be dealt with and there is “nothing more humiliating.”
However, the real problem now is crime among young people because right from wrong is not taught to younger people because it is easier to lie than to tell the truth. Through his “Walk Against Fear” campaign, he plans to reach younger people and deter them from crime.
He plans to speak to all 82 counties in Mississippi about his campaign.
