David Clayton, the 2019-2020 STAR student for West Union High School, selected Ashley Henderson as STAR teacher of the year.
Henderson, who was recently promoted to assistant principal of West Union beginning in July, graduated from East Union Attendance Center, went on to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College and then graduated from Mississippi State University with an accounting degree. She went on to complete the Teach Mississippi program through the University of Mississippi and gained her teaching certification. Later, she obtained a masters degree in curriculum and instruction, as well as a specialist degree in Education Leadership through Arkansas State University. She just completed her 13th year in education and has taught Algebra 1 and junior high math at West Union. She has also served as the testing coordinator and instruction leader during the last three years of her career at West Union.
Henderson said she was in a Kindergarten classroom helping the students learn math when Clayton knocked on the door to tell her she was his choice for STAR teacher.
“I hugged him and had to stop myself from being a crying mess right there in the hallway,” she said. “I know the high quality and well-deserving teachers he’s had at West Union so for him to pick me is truly an honor. David makes it easy to teach. Not only is he a very smart young man, he has the type of character I want to see in my own kids. He’s kindhearted and always looking for a way to help someone out.”
Henderson said she has been successful as a teacher in part because she knows her students.
“The math came second to understanding them as people, then I just adapted my teaching strategies to what I knew would capture their interests,” she said.