New Albany clinic owner Brittany Clark has created a Christmas ornament that will be displayed throughout the holiday seasoned and featured during an open house at the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion Dec. 14.
This was in conjunction with the Hometown Christmas program, which invited residents to create and submit ornaments that are reflective of a story, tradition, famous person or notable fact about one’s hometown.
"Brittany Clark is just one of many that make this community great,” New Albany Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “She cares about promoting the good that we share in New Albany. I am proud of her love of this community and her willingness to share her time, talent and expense in creating this ornament showing what we already know about New Albany and Union County, there is something special about where we live. "
Here is what Clark submitted in conjunction with the ornament and its meaning:
“Like Christmas Itself, the little town of New Albany is built on tradition and history. This ornament was created to represent the Fair and Friendly City of New Albany, Mississippi at our state capital in Jackson. The ornament is a portrayal of our humble beginnings to our limitless future and how throughout our history, those foundations and the people who have built upon them have led to what is now considered to be one of the Best Southern Small Towns in America.
“Our history is centered on the Tallahatchie River, which is the inspiration for this ornament. Organized in 1840 at the site of a grist mill and a sawmill on the Tallahatchie River near the intersection of two historic Chickasaw Indian trade trails, the town of New Albany developed as a river port and as a regional center for agriculture and commerce, The Civil War interrupted this progress, however, as Union troops swept through the city and burned all but a few buildings.
The ornament begins with depictions of Native American Indians, and their crops, and transitions into Civil War soldiers. The Civil War came and went, forever changing the landscape of our town but it did not stop us from flourishing.
“Through the efforts of its citizens, two railroads entered New Albany into a new era of prosperity, and from there our town continued to blossom, and thrive. The only Mississippian to be awarded the esteemed Nobel Peace Prize and two Pulitzer Prizes, William Faulkner, was born in 1887 in New Albany, and his literary contributions to society are still celebrated here today. You will see the railroad appear in the ornament, as the tracks cross the Tallahatchie, transitioning into the present-day representations of our town, including books written by Faulkner.
“In more recent years, a few New Albany visionaries decided to make use of our natural assets to promote the social, physical, and economic aspects of our community. Out of the abandoned railroad tracks, was born the Tanglefoot Trail, North Mississippi's longest Rails to Trails conversion, meandering 43.6 miles through the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area with its Trailhead in our Historic Downtown District. You will notice in the ornament how the train and its track transition into an asphalt trail with people walking through. Families and tourists from all over the world make use of this trail daily.
“Also represented in this ornament are our distinguished school systems, which provide the children of Union County with an education that has been recognized year after year for its excellence. Though there are many other wonderful things that I could have depicted to represent our town, I decided to complete the past-to-present journey portrayed in this ornament with the Bible, as our town is deeply rooted in faith, from its earliest days to its present.
New Albany, Mississippi has always answered the call of progress and it is of my personal opinion that a deep understanding of our foundations and the willingness of our dedicated citizens to put forth effort to achieve our potential will undoubtedly continue to allow us to march forward into our limitless future.”
Clark owns and operates the Family Clinic of New Albany, a Nurse Practitioner-owned Primary Care Clinic. She has created several charitable events that led to the creation of a formal non-profit organization, Bee the Change. Her husband Trent is the vice-president of Riverside Traffic Systems and they have children Tristan, 5, and Eleanor Kay, 20 months.
