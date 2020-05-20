Clyde E. Nolen Sr.
ASHLAND – Clyde E. Nolen Sr., 81, a Baptist minister, died peacefully on May 11, 2020. Burial was at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
He was born Nov. 13, 1938 in Memphis, Tenn. On Aug. 5, 1962 he married the love of his life, Sara West of Benton County.
He departs leaving his sweet, loving, and faithful wife of 57 years, Sara. He precedes his children: Deanna Rasmussen (Jay) of Danville, Ind.; Clyde E. Nolen Jr (Maria) of Meridian; Eva Edmonds of Avon, Ind.; John Nolen of Ashland; David Nolen (Yolanda) of Millington, Tenn.; and Reina Nolen of Hickory Flat.
He also precedes two great-granddaughters, seven grandsons, three granddaughters, five nephews and six nieces.