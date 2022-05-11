Northeast Mississippi Community College will hold its annual commencement exercises on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the Booneville campus.
Northeast will recognize candidates for degrees and certificates from the college’s Division of Health Sciences on May 12 while degree and certificate candidates from the divisions of mathematics and sciences; business and engineering technology; fine arts; social, behavioral and applied sciences; and humanities and languages will be honored on May 13.
Both ceremonies are set to begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in front of near capacity crowds. School officials will start moving the processional into the coliseum at approximately 6:15 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather on one or both of the nights, the processional lineup will be housed in the adjacent Patterson Hall and.
Members of the college’s Board of Trustees, administration, retiring faculty/staff members, as well as other guests, will take part in the program.
Retiring faculty and staff members will serve as Grand Marshals. Retirees include Beth Byrd, Nicky Cartwright, Sheila Gann, Melinda Hamlin, Mark Hatfield, Wes Hill, Will Kollmeyer, Alissa McCreary, Tony McCreary, Angela Mott, Bill Stone and John Yarber.
Moment of Silence/Prayer will be led by Lorena Fisher of Booneville Thursday night and John Briggs of Blue Springs Friday night.
Mrs. LuAnne Ford, accomplished vocalist and musician, will perform the National Anthem both nights.
Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford will address the graduates on both nights.
Division of Health Sciences academic excellence award recipient Grayson Dixon of Walnut will address her classmates Thursday night while Carson Kitchens of Booneville the 2021-22 Student Government Association president, will deliver the student response during the Friday night ceremony.
During both ceremonies, Northeast Board of Trustees chairman T. Jack Ramsey will deliver an official welcome to those in attendance and give remarks.
Northeast executive vice-president Craig-Ellis Sasser will recognize the class of 2022 and vice president of instruction Michelle Baragona will introduce each candidate.
President Ford will confer the degrees and certificates on both nights.
Northeast’s High School Equivalency Graduation ceremony is set for Monday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
For those who cannot make it the commencement exercises, the college will be broadcasting all three ceremonies – Thursday, Friday and Monday night – live on http://www.nemcctv.com.