I covered the Bulldog Bash volleyball jamboree on the first Saturday of this month and the common denominator that all four of our Gazette coverage area coaches mentioned was the word communication.
Communication, communication, communication, communication, we need to have communication on the volleyball court to determine who handles the ball, what formation the team will assume and where the ball will be played.
There is constant chatter and communication on the floor as the teams work the offense and defense in an effort to get the be best possible shot or advantage that will lead to a point or an eventual set or match win.
Coach Ashley Connolly of New Albany Volleyball recently told me "Communication in girls sport is huge because they can be mad at each other, but as long as we communicate, it will still be okay on the court. If we are not communicating, it is just all going to fall apart."
Just as in sports, communication is key in the everyday things of life also. What causes most of our mistakes or what is the key driver in someone or something being overlooked or "falling through the cracks"? A lack of communication.
It has been said that there is a reason why we were created with two ears and one tongue and that reason is we need to listen twice as much as we speak. Unfortunately, in this day of social media overload, we seem to be reaching the point where we cannot or will not listen, but are more interested in driving a point across.
John Marshall, who served as Chief Justice on the Supreme Court during the years 1801 to 1835 once said "To listen well is as powerful a means of communication and influence as to talk well."
Proper use of communication also shows how much care and concern we have for those we work with, live with and are associated with.
Theodore Roosevelt said it well: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care."
I need to take notes from all my volleyball players and coaches in my day-to-day life and do a better job of communicating and listening which should result in stronger relationships with my family, friends and fellowman.