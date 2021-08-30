Thursday, Sept. 2
New Albany School Board
The New Albany School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the high school media center. The early meeting date is due to the Labor Day holiday.
Friday, Sept. 3
Qualifying deadline
The deadline to qualify to run for circuit court judge, First District election commissioner or New Albany School Board trustee in the special election is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Call the circuit clerk’s office for more information.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Governmental offices and some businesses will close. In New Albany, the Monday garbage collection route will not be picked up, but will be Tuesday instead.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
New Albany budget hearing
The public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 city budget will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.
Union County Board of Supervisors
The board of supervisors will have their public hearing on the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the chancery court building.
Friday, Sept. 10
Patriot Day Program
The Union County Patriot Day Service will be Friday, Sept. 10, at 12 noon at the Magnolia Civic Center in the Cine Theater.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Blue Mountain Bluegrass
The Blue Mountain Bluegrass Festival will be held on the grounds of Pumpkin Patch Farms at 2100 CR 805 Blue Mountain, Sept. 18. Music starts at 3 p.m. Wagon rides, bouncy platform, slides and swings, corn maze, meet the animals, pick your own pumpkin, visit the General Store.
Friday, Sept. 25
William Faulkner Writing Competition
Winners in this year’s international Faulkner competition will be announced and the program will include guest speaker and author Minrose Gwin, author of “Promise.”
Saturday, Sept. 25
Tallahatchie RiverFest
The event will include the Rubber Duck Regatta and Tallahatchie RiverRun as well as a day of music, entertainment and fireworks.
Best of the Best deadline
The voting period for the New Albany Gazette’s Best of the Best reader poll will end at 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Friday, Oct. 1
Alice Mae Festival
The Alice Mae Festival will be held on the grounds of First Monday Trade Days in Ripley on Friday, Oct. 1, from 1 -11 p.m. Country blues performers and other events will be included.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
New Albany Main Street and UCDA annual meeting
The New Albany Main Street Association and Union County Development Association will have a combined annual luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 12. The guest speaker will be Thomas Gregory, director of the Mississippi Main Street program. To contact Main Street, call 662-534-3438.