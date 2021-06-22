Myrtle Farmer’s Market Located
at the Myrtle City Park
The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees.
We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.
Mound City Farm
Farm Camp
Offers an in-depth look at day-to-day life on a farm
Gardening, animal feeding, learning responsibility, barn chores, outdoor games, crafts, snack time, why farm animals are important
June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2
8 a.m. to noon
Ages 5-12
Cost: $100
662-316-5032
New Albany School of Ballet
Summer Class
July 12-15
Ages 3 to adult
To register visit www.newalbanyballetstudio.com or call 662-266-0500
Museum Madness
Union County Heritage Museum, 114 Cleveland St., New Albany
June 21-25
Museum Madness is for incoming second graders through incoming 5th graders.
For more information call 662-538-0014
Shakespeare in the Park Along the River
Friday June 25 at 7:00 PM
An hour of Shakespeare scenes with live music by local band Midnight Train. There will be food trucks present in the park for the evening and guests are encouraged to picnic.
Cost: Free
Cast List: Kell Christie, Ben Garrett, Stephen Garrett, Annabelle Gary, Katherine Hardin, Evelyn Mason, Jason Pannell, Eileen Peterson, Clint Reid, Kendall Stancil, Christopher Tracy.
Spoke’n Word Weekend
Smoke on the Water – Park Along the River, 7 A.M. until…
Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail – 7:30 registration at the Plaza
Storytelling at the Union County Library Trailhead at 10 A.M.
Freedom Fest 2021 – Sam Mosley with the Muscle Shoals Horns and Southern Soul & Co. – 7 – 10 P.M. on the Riverview Stage
Firework Show at 10 P.M.
Creative playmaking summer camp
July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Civic Center
Ages 12+
Cost per student $100
Includes snacks, puppet-making materials and puppet to take home.
Free public performance by the students on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Devised and led by teaching artist Aliza Moran