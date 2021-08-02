Preschool Storytime at the Union County Library – Wednesdays at 10 A.M.
Community Curbside Market at the Union County Library – Thursdays at 4:30 – 6:30 P.M.
Writing for Children Workshop
Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9 A.M. – 4 P.M. at the Union County Heritage Museum
Mary Beth Muncie and Guests
Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. at the Union County Heritage Museum
Keep America Beautiful countywide cleanup event
Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon
Starting and ending at the Union County Heritage Museum with lunch provided by the UCDA at 12.
Myrtle Farmer’s Market
Located at the Myrtle City Park
The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees.
We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church 167 Homecoming
Sunday August 8, 2021 at 11 A.M.
A potluck lunch will follow the service at 12 noon.
Bro. Tim Atwood, incoming pastor, will deliver the message.
First Baptist Church Awesome August
Monday nights in the month of August, First Baptist Church will be hosting Awesome August services at 6:00 p.m. Speakers for the four services are as follows:
August 9, Greg Spencer, Pastor of First Baptist Ellisville, Miss.
August 16, Randy Bostick, Pastor of Oakland Baptist, Corinth, Miss.
August 23, Steve Gaines, Pastor of Bellvue Baptist, Memphis, Tenn.
August 30, Johnny Hunt, Senior Vice President of Evangelism and Leadership, North American Mission Board
First Baptist Church is located at 200 East Bankhead Street in New Albany.
JM Stevens at the Union County Heritage Museum
Thursday, August 10, 2021 at 6:30 P.M.
Hee Haw at the New Albany Community Theater
August 13 & 14, 2021 at 6:30 P.M.
Tickets are $10 each and seats are reserved at time of purchase. Visit the Main Street office at 135 East Bankhead Street to purchase with cash or check and select your seats. Card payments are unavailable at this time. Please call (662)539-3909 with any questions.
Museum Moments at the Union County Heritage Museum
Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:30 P.M.
Skip Oliver at the Union County Heritage Museum
Monday, August 23 at 6:30 P.M.
Brennan Villines Quartet presents The Jazz Age: Popular Music Through the Decades with a Jazz Twist
Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M. at the Magnolia Civic Center