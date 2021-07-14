Union County Fair and Livestock Show
July 13 – 17, 2021
Revival for Beaver Dam M.B. Church, Bro. Lyndell Glaspie, Pastor.
July 18 – 20, 2021
Guest speakers: Sunday at 6:00 P.M. – Pastor Albert Crowley and Beulah Grove Church. Monday at 7:00 P.M. – Pastor Louis Southward and Union Prospect Church. Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. – Pastor Marvin McWhorter and Johnson Chapel Church
Creative playmaking summer camp
July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Civic Center
Ages 12+
Cost per student $100
Includes snacks, puppet-making materials and puppet to take home.
Free public performance by the students on July 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Devised and led by teaching artist Aliza Moran
Myrtle Farmer’s Market
Located at the Myrtle City Park
The Farmer’s Market will run each Saturday from June 5, 2021 through August 28, 2021 opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 10:00 a.m. There are no fees.
We are looking for more growers/producers to join us and do ask that you register with us so that we may furnish adequate space for your needs by calling 662-988-3375 or 662-832-3714 or by emailing Susan Jones at sfjones29@gmail.com.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church 167th Homecoming
Sunday August 8, 2021 at 11 A.M.
A potluck lunch will follow the service at 12 noon.
Bro. Tim Atwood, incoming pastor, will deliver the message.