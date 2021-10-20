The New Albany Community Development and Main Street office has announced a series of upcoming holiday-related events.
A recent Main Street event, Shop the Block during the Tallahatchie RiverFest, raised $1,260 to donate to the Union County Good Samaritans according to Main Street Assistant Director Tracy Vainisi.
Some of the planned events will have a Halloween theme while others are more in the vein of the Christmas season.
First, on Thursday, Oct. 28, will be the Trick or Treat Trail.
The event will start about 5 p.m. and shops do not have to be open but are welcome to set up on the Trick or Treat trail to give away candy. Vainisi said this event is geared for walkers up to 12 years old and their families.
“We will have trick or treating families start at City Hall. They will cross over Bankhead Street to the Tanglefoot Plaza where we will have Anchor Volunteers and anyone who wants to set up to pass out candy,” she said. “They will continue over the walking bridge, trick or treating along the way, to the Tanglefoot Welcome Center next to the UC Library.”
Some music and activities are being considered and there will be an outdoor movie that begins at about 6:15 or 6:30. The library staff will pop popcorn and have drinks to serve
Friday, Oct. 29, will offer a new event: Hops & Shops. This is a Main Street-Mitchell Distributing hosted craft beer tasting event. Tickets will cost $20 and vouchers can be purchased in advance online or from participating merchants.
The voucher is good for the event trail and the after party. On the evening of the event, passport holders will come to the Trailhead Welcome Center next to the library starting at 5 p.m. They will walk over the bridge and begin their tour receiving a tasting amount of beer only and perhaps some snack. The after party begins back at the Welcome Center at 7 p.m. with beer, snacks and live music.
Participating merchants must have a beer permit purchased through an online tax account. More information is available at the Main Street office.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Magnolia Civic Center will host an Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party. Included will be The Nightmare Before Christmas 4D event. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the movie at 6. Admission is $5.
Moving into the Christmas holiday season, the city’s annual Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Many retail shops plan to be open with special sales, offerings and contests. Main Street will be giving away Main Street Money.
Nov 18 Christmas on Bankhead and the Community Tree Lighting will be Thursday, Nov. 18.
The tree lighting is expected to be in Cooper Park. Details for Christmas on Bankhead at the Magnolia Civic Center are still being worked out.
In past years, shops have stayed open late on this evening and then every Thursday evening up until Christmas.
Of course, Nov. 26 will be Black Friday, followed by Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday, when local officials hope shoppers will spend in hometown local businesses rather that large out-of-town stores.
The final pre-holiday event will be the New Albany-Union County Christmas Parade Monday, Nov. 29. This year’s theme will be “A Country Christmas.” For entry or other information, call the New Albany Main Street office at 662-534-3438.