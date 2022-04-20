New Albany aldermen voted to temporarily opt out of allowing marijuana growth and sale and approved a use agreement with city schools for the sportsplex Tuesday but that was far from all they did.
In public appearances, James Dean spoke about flooding on Bratton Road and drivers sometimes driving at high speed along the road.
He was told that the installation of a large box culvert had eradicated the flooding problem except in instances where several inches of rain fell in a short time. In that case, the water is usually gone in a short time.
Concerning the speeding, Police Chief Chris Robertson said he is adding to his force and asked that Dean call him anytime he sees a problem. He also suggested talking with the Highway Safety Patrol since their office is on the street. They agreed that many of the speeders are actually residents on Bratton or Martintown Road rather than outsiders.
In department business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said that the new wastewater treatment plan is fully operational and in use.
He got approval to pay the treatment plant contractor and also pay Roberts Construction for work on the former Fred’s building, which workers still say should be ready for use this fall.
Mattox also was given permission to advertise for high-voltage transformers and voltage regulators for the new substation under construction off Hwy. 348. The new substation will provide better service and should cut down dramatically on power interruptions.
Finally, Mattox was given permission to negotiate with a second potential source of remote-reading utility meters as a backup. Mattox said the first company that was approved is going through a change of ownership, that may or may not affect its qualifications.
Police Chief Chris Robertson told aldermen that he had a resignation in the narcotics division and recommended hiring Chris Glasson to serve as narcotics officer. He said. Glasson has 24 years’ experience and is certified with state narcotics investigators as well. Glasson was approved.
Park and rec director Chase Jeter got approval to move 14-year part-time veteran Matthew Perry to full time. He also was allowed to purchase a new mower for $9,954.
Building inspector and zoning administrator Eric Thomas told aldermen that the planning and zoning board had granted a variance request from Auto Lube at 402 Carter Ave.
He also got permission to set public hearing on possible condemnation of structures at 604 Booker, 605 Baker, 610 Baker, 614 Baker and 609 Martin. The hearings will be at the next board meeting.
Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn reported that he and Thomas had visited North Pontotoc Attendance Center to examine the storm shelter at the school. Horn said school officials are putting the New Albany board in touch with the architect but cautioned that there is only one company in the entire country that is certified by the Federal Emergency Management Authority for the high-strength domed shelter roofs.
Aldermen are in favor of having community shelters but have no source for the considerable cost and would have to determine how many are needed, how large they need to be and where they should be placed.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session and voted to agree to grant a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption to an unnamed industry that is considering coming to New Albany. The board also would grant freeport status, meaning items manufactured here but shipped outside the state would not be taxed as personal property.
The exemptions would only come into play if the company fulfills its part of the agreement. Union County supervisors voted to grant the same exemptions at a recent meeting.