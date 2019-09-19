New Albany aldermen finally birthed next year’s budget Tuesday but the last few hours of labor were rough on everyone there and the viability of their progeny seemed to be in doubt up to the last minute.
The post-public hearing meeting veered off into discussions of topics as diverse as philosophy of municipal management, tennis court maintenance and kudzu control but most of the nearly three hours focused on the Magnolia Civic Center.
But first, some background:
New Albany doesn’t have a budget – it has at least four along with some non-budgeted special funds.
The city-owned light, gas and water department has a separate budget that has not usually been discussed or approved during regular aldermen’s meetings like the general budget in the past. Apparently the department is functioning well because it contributes more than $1 million to the city each year in lieu of tax payments.
There is also a separate budget for solid waste, mandated by state law. Solid-waste departments are required to be self-supporting and usually the only big changes in a budget are when a high-ticket item like a new garbage truck needs to be purchased.
Because it is separate and independent, if citizens wanted to go to two garbage pickups a week instead of one it would essentially require doubling the fee.
The general budget includes all the expected municipal departments and there is little leeway to change it much from year to year. Revenue tends to go up about three percent and expense, about the same. Next year’s budget contains no new capital projects but requests for four vehicles by various departments were nixed to make the budget balance. The biggest source of general fund revenue is retail sales tax, along with New Albany Light, Gas and Water and TVA fees paid in lieu of regular taxes.
The state collects a seven-percent tax on retail sale items and returns 18.5 percent of that money back to the city. For New Albany, that’s about $3.8 million.
There is a separate street paving fund supported by specified millage that has about $700,000 in it. It was bolstered by a three-mill increase this past year to help make up for the Coulter Drive, Park Plaza and other projects that helped deplete the fund.
Another separate fund is only for fire protection.
The wild card is the city tourism tax budget.
A two-percent tax is collected on lodging, poorly defined recreation and food that is prepared on site in the city. New Albany gets to keep all of that money, which is designated to be spent on improving tourism and attracting retirees to our community.
Tourism tax revenue in the coming year is expected to be more than $900,000 and aldermen can, with a straight face, link almost any expense to tourism.
That revenue has made possible many quality of life features the city likely could not have afforded otherwise. The museum, civic center and tennis complex are among the larger ones but smaller community events benefit as well.
The fund helps Main Street, supports festivals and gives more modest funds to events that raise money for charity but also bring in tourism such as the Mississippi on Wheels car show and annual Hotbed Classic.
The protracted discussion Tuesday, concerned day-to-day management of the civic center.
Prior to about three years ago, the civic center board had an arrangement with New Albany Main Street to help with booking and ticket sales for the facility and Main Street was paid a $5,000 fee for that service.
Then, the board decided they needed someone specifically for the task of civic center oversight and development and hired someone to work 19 hours a week. The hour limit avoided the need to pay benefits and state retirement, but the salary for those 19 hours was $27,000 at a time when many city employees were making less than that for 40-hour weeks.
Since then, center board members and other city officials have wondered if more than the current effort was needed to get the most use out of the civic center.
A suggestion was made by more than one person to make the civic center job full time, move it under the community development umbrella to provide oversight, and also have the civic center director available to help community development director and assistant director Billye Jean Stroud and Tracy Vainisi, whose office was turning into something of a catchall for miscellaneous projects.
The proposed budget that came out two weeks ago for consideration at the hearing reflected that change, with the civic center salary being deleted and replaced under tourism as a city job.
Apparently no one connected with the civic center looked at the budget to note the change and no one outside the board made them aware of it. Also, the budget preparation had come down to the wire because so many departments were either late with budget requests or did not file any request at all. The deadline was July 1.
The chairman of the civic center board learned of the change from a board member who inadvertently found out, and then he told the current center director that the job was about to cease to exist.
The series of miscommunications, non-communications, non-authorized budget changes and other confusion snowballed until nearly everyone involved showed up at the aldermen’s meeting Tuesday.
After much talk, it appeared that the consensus was both the civic center board and community development director were fine with making the civic center job a full-time city job. The one condition by the civic center board was that they continue to have some say in hiring and continue have decision-making on programs and physical operation of the facility.
The former position was answerable only to the civic center board while the new one will be answerable only to community development director Stroud and, indirectly, the board of aldermen.
Following the city board budget meeting, the civic center board immediately met and terminated the civic center manager, whose job is ending Sept. 30 anyway, and Stroud will create a job description, in cooperation with civic center board representatives, and advertise the opening of the new position to take effect with the new budget Oct. 1.
The budget was unanimously approved with only two unresolved issues brought up.
But the matter was not over after all.
In a called meeting Thursday the board voted four to one to decrease Mayor Tim Kent’s salary by three percent. Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White was the dissenting vote.
At the earlier hearing, a three-percent raise had been included for city employees and was approved. This is informally considered to be a cost-of-living raise and has been given most, but not all years.
But Ward One Alderman Amy Livingston voiced concern that the approximately $85,000 mayor’s salary plus benefits was out of line for a city the size of New Albany. Most mayors in comparable towns make $20,000 to $30,000 less, it was said and there was concern a growing salary would draw people for the money rather than service.
The aldermen, who are paid more than $16,300 plus about $7.700 spent on various benefits per year for what is considered to be part-time jobs did vote themselves a three-percent raise which they accepted, except for Ward Two Alderman Johnny Anderson. Anderson is already considered a state PERS system retiree and accepts no extra money.
Several topics not directly related to the current budget were brought up from time to time but two of the items were relevant.
In response to a question about bids on maintaining the city cemeteries considered at previous meetings, it was later said that a motion to approve the highest bidder by Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker failed but a motion to reject all bids passed. The current salary is $40,000 and three bids had been submitted for $45,000 plus one for nearly $50,000. The $40,000 amount was retained for next year’s budget.
The other issue was the need by the fire department for someone to do fire inspections. The department is supposed to inspect commercial buildings once a year and some care facilities twice a year. Fire Chief Steve Coker said they are falling behind because regular shift officers are having to do inspections whenever they can and work on the city school buildings has planned extra demand on the apartment.
Officials said they may be able to pay for the position from fire protection funds but, if not, Coker and staff will continue to do the best they can.
Although the budget was approved, it can be, and probably will be, amended throughout the year.