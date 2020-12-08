By Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – West Union, behind a first-half scoring blitzkrieg from guard Eden Conlee, defeated county rival West Union 45-40 last week in girls high school basketball.
Conlee, a senior, scored 18 of her game-high 19 points in the opening half to give the Lady Eagles a 29-12 halftime lead.
The victory upped West Union’s record to 4-4 overall. East Union fell to 2-5.
Conlee’s scoring effort pleased head coach J.C. Hayles, who had starting guard Annie Orman seated next to him on the bench nursing an ankle sprain from an earlier game.
“Eden shot the ball really well; she got us going early,” Hayles said. “She stepped up tonight, made great moves and got fouled early. She made the first of her four free throws. That gave her confidence.”
East Union struggled keeping Conlee out of the lane.
“You can credit the rest of our guards for that,” Hayles said. “They started attacking and forced the other team to close out and help. When they helped off Eden, it gave her driving lanes and gaps. When she gets the ball down around the goal, she’s pretty strong with it.”
Conlee was limited in the second half after getting into foul trouble. Sophomore point guard Ella Kate Taylor took over the scoring chores. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the half.
“Ella Kate did a great job stepping up and handling the basketball,” Hayles said. “They came out and trapped her a lot. She made good decisions and made the good plays.”
East Union, challenged by the their coach, Chase Brown, rallied from the large halftime deficit to outscore West Union 28-16. The Lady Urchins closed the gap to seven points three times in the fourth quarter. A layup by Maggie McVey cut the lead to six with 1:55 remaining.
McVey led the Lady Urchins with 16 points.
“It takes us a while to get going; we can’t have that happen,” Brown said. “I told them at the end if the game, ‘It’s not 16 minutes, it’s a 32-minute game.’ We cut the down from 17 and got beat by five. We play like that the first half, it’s a different game.”
Hayles praised his opponent’s second-half effort.
“They don’t have any quit in them,” he said. “They got a momentum swing in the second half. Conlee got in foul trouble and another one of our guards, Emma Callicutt, got in foul trouble. That slowed us down offensively. They also did a good job attacking the basket on us.”
ORMAN UPDATE
The Ole Miss softball signee, who underwent knee surgery (ACL) at the end of last season, suffered the sprain in a game against North Delta. She scored 18 points in that game.
“She has been looking like the old Annie,” Hayles said.
Orman is expected to return to the lineup soon.
(B) West Union 56, East Union 29
Caleb Graves and Brandon Phillips scored 11 points each to lead the Eagles, who improved to 2-3 overall.
Noah Johnson led the Urchins with nine points. East Union is now 1-4.