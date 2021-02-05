MYRTLE – Conner Coleman’s quest to play college football at the NCAA’s highest level began Wednesday when he signed as a preferred walk-on with the University of Memphis.
The 6-foot-3 1/2, 270-pound Myrtle all-state offensive lineman is the first D-I signee for the program, which just completed its third season of varsity play.
“It’s an honor to come from such a young football program and be able to go to this high level,” Coleman said. “I’m impressed with the Memphis program. They’ve been doing a great job. They just had their best recruiting class, ever.”
Coleman was offered community college scholarships to play by Northeast in Booneville and Co-Lin in Wesson.
“I talked to a bunch of coaches to decide what I was going to do,” he said. “One of the O-line coaches I’ve worked with said that you would get every opportunity to play as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That decided it for me.”
Myrtle offensive coordinator Rob Browning says Coleman can play center, guard or tackle.
“He played mostly guard for us this year,” Browning said. “He’s so smart, he will likely play center in college.”
Coleman expects he’ll play center when he joins the American Athletic Conference program.
“I’ll enjoy making all the calls and reading the defense,” he said of a center’s responsibilities. “I’d love to play center, but I’ll play any position.”
Coleman was an MHSAA Class 1A first-team all-state selection and was named to the Super 24 in the state this season. He’s also a North state powerlifting champion. In the classroom, he maintains a 3.9 GPA.