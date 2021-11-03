CONSERVATION CORNER
(For the week of November 1, 2021)
Earthquakes in the Lower Mississippi Valley
by James L. Cummins
Over two centuries ago, during the winter of 1811-1812 a series of earthquakes occurred in what was then the country’s western frontier. A great earthquake on December 16, 1811, marked the beginning of a set of earthquakes that occurred in northeast Arkansas and southern Missouri. The largest earthquakes were felt from Canada to New Orleans to the Atlantic coast. Earthquakes and aftershocks are estimated to have lasted 2 years. With no seismic stations in 1811, the exact number of earthquakes that occurred because of the New Madrid event remains unknown. The most noted damage was to the small settlement of New Madrid, situated along the banks of the Mississippi River in southern Missouri. As a result of the earthquake and erosion of the river shortly thereafter, the town literally slid, piece by piece, into the Mississippi River and was washed downstream. The present town of New Madrid is located near the original site, but behind a levee. Today, this zone is referred to as the New Madrid Seismic Zone in honor of this small frontier town.
Eyewitness accounts of the events were collected years afterward by several authors. The descriptions of the events are impressive. There were few settlers in the area, so damage to structures was low, but destruction of the local forests was extensive. The accounts describe surface waves that moved along the ground surface like ripples on water when a pebble is thrown into a pond. These ground waves moved through the countryside and caused damage to the woodlands as trees “rode over” the top of the wave. There was extensive caving of banks along the Mississippi River and on steep slopes away from the river. When these slopes failed, a mass of mixed trees and soil came to rest at the base of the slope. Islands in the Mississippi River disappeared as far south as Island 94 near Vicksburg, Mississippi. Perhaps the largest factor affecting the woodlands was abrupt changes in the elevation of the land surface. Extensive areas extending from Arkansas northward into Missouri are often referred to as the “sunken lands.” In much of this area the land surface sunk as much as 20 feet, turning upland forests into swamps. The abrupt change from dry uplands to water-saturated swamp environments caused an extensive die-off of upland species of trees.
The New Madrid faults are still active and capable of generating damaging earthquakes. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has estimated potential damage to Mississippi, due to a magnitude 8 earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, would be more than $3 billion. A study at the University of Mississippi suggested a similar earthquake scenario could result in more than $112 million of damage just at the main campus.
Contact your local emergency manager and find out what they are doing on a local level to inform government and private citizens about earthquake preparedness. They can also advise you on what to keep on hand in the event we should ever have an earthquake.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
CONSERVATION CORNER
(For the week of November 08, 2021)
Proper Disposal of Deer Carcass
by James L. Cummins
With the passing of each year, there appears to be an increasing number of deer carcasses appearing on roadsides and in streams or rivers. These dumping practices are not only illegal, but unsightly and unhealthy.
I am an avid hunter and spend most of my working days trying to further the sport of hunting and the conservation of the natural resources of our state and our nation. But not everyone feels like I do. Some spend as much, or more, time trying to outlaw hunting as I do trying to further it. While I totally disagree with those in our society with such beliefs, we as a group of hunters, should not do things to further the cause of the anti-hunting public, or give those that are indifferent about hunting, a reason to oppose it. In other words, we should not spread the byproduct, or the carcass, of a successful hunt in areas where other people have to view it or in areas that could cause a public health issue.
There is already a law prohibiting such activity. Section 97‑15‑29 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 prohibits the dumping of dead fish and wildlife, their parts, or waste on Mississippi’s roadways or their right-of-ways or on private property without the landowner’s consent. If caught, an offender can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $250.00.
Dead deer on the side of the road can be a hazard to drivers. In some instances, they could cause some serious damage to a car, or injury to the driver. This dumping is happening when no one is around, therefore making it very hard to catch the culprits.
Deer carcasses dumped in streams and rivers can pose a human health risk. This risk comes from the drinking and/or swimming in waters contaminated by decomposing deer carcasses.
Roadsides, streams, and rivers are not options. Two recommended methods of disposal are digging a pit in which to place the carcass or taking it to a deer processor who will properly dispose of or compost it. This is legal and respectful to the sport. And if you can’t do that, place the carcass in an area where it cannot be viewed and it is not near any homes. It won’t take long for the coyotes and buzzards to salvage the rest of it.
Anyone who finds a deer carcass on his property is obligated to clean it up and report it to law enforcement agencies. Please take time for appropriate carcass disposal. To report a violation, call your local sheriff’s office or the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks at 1-800-BE-SMART (1.800.237.6278).
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
CONSERVATION CORNER
(For the week of November 15, 2021)
Conservation Reserve Program
by James L. Cummins
The 1985 Farm Bill, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan, established the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Little did they know the impact this program would have on conservation across the nation. The CRP quickly gained popularity with the nation’s agricultural and conservation minded landowners, and still to this day is one of the most successful conservation programs within the Farm Bill.
The CRP is a voluntary program administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) with some technical services provided by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The CRP was established to retire highly erodible and low productivity lands from agricultural production by establishing CRP Conservation Practices and Initiatives. These practices and initiatives help to promote various conservation objectives for both wildlife and fish species native and historically located throughout the region in which the landowner’s property is located. Examples of these practices include, but are not limited to, riparian buffers, native grasses, wetland restoration, wildlife habitat, wildlife food plots, wildlife corridors, and tree planting.
Contracts for the CRP range from 10 to 15 years in length, and participants receive annual rental payments, along with 50 percent cost-share for establishment of previously mentioned conservation practices and initiatives. Also, there are other incentives available to eligible lands that may pay for practices such as disking or burning to enhance wildlife and habitat by setting back succession from occurring at a rapid pace across the property.
There are three options for CRP enrollment: General Enrollment, Continuous Enrollment, and Grasslands Enrollment. General Enrollment gives producers a chance to offer land annually during the announced enrollment periods, and the CRP applications are ranked from the Environmental Benefits Index based off the environmental benefits of land offered. Continuous Enrollment allows any environmentally sensitive land to be enrolled at any time throughout the year. Grasslands Enrollment helps landowners and/or operators to protect grasslands, rangeland, or pastureland while maintaining that land for grazing.
Eligibility must be met by both producer and by the land for enrollment in the CRP. Producers must have appropriate and adequate farm records established with the FSA and must have owned or operated the land for at least 12 months for continuous signup or 12 months before the close of the enrollment period for general or grassland signup. Lands must have been planted to an agricultural commodity 4 of the last 6 crop years, and also must be physically and legally planted to that agricultural commodity. Both General and Grassland Enrollment have additional criteria as well that must be met for enrollment.
Several conservation practices (CP) are having a significant effect on both wildlife and fish conservation in Mississippi. These include the Wetlands Restoration Initiative (CP 23), the Habitat Buffers for Upland Birds (CP 33), and the Bottomland Hardwood Initiative (CP 31) which was conceived by Wildlife Mississippi. These initiatives, among others, have proven to be extremely beneficial to our state.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
CONSERVATION CORNER
(For the week of November 22, 2021)
The Hunter and the Image
By James L. Cummins
Today, with 24-hour news and various forms of electronic communication, image is certainly important. Some people think that upholding a certain standard is frivolous and unnecessary. But is it? Hunters represent a relatively small percentage of the population so the future of hunting will be determined by a large voting population that doesn’t hunt.
Basically, there are a few million hunters and a few million anti-hunters and many millions of people who are neither for nor against hunting. However, if these “independents” are alienated by game hogs and outlaws–and this is the image we allow to be portrayed–the true sportsman will bear the consequences.
The image a hunter portrays and the role he or she plays in how hunting is viewed is extremely important. For some people, all they know are the stories they hear. Let’s look at a couple of scenarios that may cause one to pause and truly think about what they are portraying to the world.
Case 1: Jimmy, the hunter, goes looking for a place to hunt dove. He rides by field after field with “No Trespassing” signs posted in every visible spot. Discouraged, but not deterred, Jimmy spots a farmer out surveying his land and decides it never hurts to ask. To his surprise, the farmer does not mind Jimmy hunting on his property; he has posted the signs to better protect himself and maintain his say about what is and is not allowed on his land, and to protect him from liability. So, they agree on a day that Jimmy can come back and hunt dove.
The day approaches and as Jimmy walks the land, he discovers that he is not the first to have convinced the farmer to let him hunt his land. There are empty shells, beer cans, soft drink bottles, cigarette butts, plastic sandwich bags, and empty chip bags scattered about. Jimmy is incredulous that anyone could take advantage of the farmer’s generosity and can’t help but tell others about his experience.
Case 2: Bill and Bob decide to go deer hunting. As every sportsman knows, deer and other game should be field dressed promptly to properly cool the carcass. So, they do just that–leaving the “gut pile” lying out in the open.
The next people that come through are not hunters, they are birdwatchers. How disgusted do you think they will be at the sight of Bill and Bob’s mess? It would have taken them only a few minutes to properly dispose of the remains, but they didn’t do so.
In these two cases, the hunters are being selfish and disrespectful. Can you see why someone who has never had any real exposure to hunting would hear these stories and think the worst about hunters?
It has been said that the way you can tell when a true sportsman has preceded you is simply that you can’t tell … he leaves no sign of his or her passing. We must take more responsibility for how hunters are viewed.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
CONSERVATION CORNER
(For the week of November 29, 2021)
Outdoor Survival
by James L. Cummins
The call of the outdoors beckons millions of people each year. While hunting, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are enjoyable, too many people embark on these adventures unprepared for potentially dangerous situations.
Planning is the key to an enjoyable and safe journey in the outdoors. There are several things that can be done to prevent, as well as prepare for, emergencies. Many outdoor emergencies are preventable. By learning a few skills, you can avoid potential hazards or prepare yourself in the event of a disaster. Following is a list of basics to consider before you head outdoors.
Know the area. Study topographical maps and familiarize yourself with the area you are heading to as well as surrounding areas. Pack a compass and download a competent GPS app–but do not rely solely on your phone as you will likely not have good coverage.
Know the elements within the area. Check with the local wildlife department staff for a list of dangerous or venomous animals found in the area. Also obtain a list of any toxic plants that may be found there and familiarize yourself with these things.
Know your limits. People in good physical condition will not tire as easily and will be able to travel farther and stay more alert. Fatigue and loss of alertness are major contributors to accidents in the outdoors.
Let others know where you are going. Wise hunters, anglers, and hikers will leave information with someone reliable. This information should include time of departure, location or destination, and expected time of return, as well as any emergency numbers. If the deadline for return passes, this person can notify the proper authorities quickly.
Assemble emergency supplies. Make sure that you have an adequate first aid kit. Take along any medications you may need and any supplies that may be beneficial in the event of an accident. Also consider taking a whistle along in case you become lost–it will aid the search team in finding you.
Check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Smart outdoorsmen check the weather forecast and carry a radio with fresh batteries to monitor changes in weather.
Be aware of hypothermia. It is extremely important to prevent hypothermia. Hypothermia means lowered body temperature. It can start in wet conditions including rain, snow, or sleet. Sweating or even humidity in the air has the potential to chill you. Dress for the weather and stay dry at all costs.
Avoid sweating and fatigue. Set a steady pace. Everyone should match the pace of the slowest person. The more energy you put out the higher your chances of sweating and losing energy reserves.
Don’t rely on a phone. Today, more people rely on their cell phone to get them around or call for help. You are less likely to have adequate cell coverage in the wilderness so make sure you have the aforementioned equipment with you.
Just remember the old adage: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.