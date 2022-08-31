New Albany’s longest-running festival, Tallahatchie RiverFest, returns to New Albany on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a variety of activities for the community and visitors to enjoy.
Billye Jean Stroud, Community Development and Main Street director, said, “Our team enjoys preparing the annual event for our citizens and guests of our city. Tallahatchie RiverFest is an opportunity to enjoy music, art, and family fun and we ask people to come out and support the event.”
Before the sun comes up, vendors for the Main Street Marketplace and Case Knife Show will begin setting up tents and tables with art, pottery, crafts, boutique items, and, of course, collectable knives around the Union County Courthouse and at Magnolia Civic Center in preparation for a 9 a.m. opening.
Live action will begin at BNA Bank’s downtown location at 8 a.m. when young runners hear the horn and begin their half-mile Fun Run journey for kids 7 and younger followed by the one-mile run for those 12 and younger and the 8:30 start for participants in the 5K BNA Bank’s Tallahatchie RiverRun.
The historic downtown shopping district will host Union County Heritage Museum’s Heritage Arts and Crafts Market at the Trailhead Plaza, Pharoahs Car Club of Mississippi car show on West Bankhead Street, and inflatable park at the Tallahatchie Bridge. Bands for the inflatables are $10 for all day play.
At noon, thousands of yellow rubber ducks will be launched from the Bankhead Street Bridge into the waters of the Tallahatchie River to float to the Walking Bridge at the Park Along the River in the Rubber Duck Regatta. A joint fundraiser by the New Albany Rotary Club and the Union County Heritage Museum annually awards more than $1,000 in prize money to duck winners. Get your Box of Quackers or Quack Packs for your chance to win from any Rotary member.
Local food vendors, food trucks and tables for dining will be located on East Bankhead near Regions Bank for lunch. Trucks will move to The Park Along the River for music at the Riverview Stage. This year’s concert lineup will feature four bands: kicking off the evening will be Justin Kirk & Company; Garry Burnside and Gracey Williams will follow; country super group Ricochet will rock the stage and open for headliner Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band.
According to his biography, “Doug Stone found his mark in music as a lonesome baritone balladeer, although he was very adept at hard-up-tempo country. Doug began at age five learning guitar from his mother an avid singer and guitarist. At age seven he was given the opportunity, by his mother, to open for Loretta Lynn.”
It wasn’t until he was past 30 when he finally had his first record album.
He debuted in 1990 with the single, “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” the first release from his 1990 self-titled debuted album “Doug Stone” for Epic records. This album produced a handful of chart-topping singles. Following these songs was his first number one, “In a Different Light.” In addition, the single was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Both this album and its successor, 1991’s “I Thought It Was You,” earned a platinum certification from The Recording Industry Association of America for U.S. shipments of one million copies. Two more albums for Epic, 1992’s “From the Heart” and 1994’s “More Love,” were each certified gold. Stone has charted 22 singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995. In this time span, he charted eight Number Ones including: “In a Different Light,” “A Jukebox and a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love,” “Addicted to a Dollar" and “Why Didn’t I think of That” to name a few, plus 15 more Top Five singles.
For more information about Tallahatchie Riverfest, go to visitnewalbany.com or call the Community Development and Main Street office, 662-534-3438.
