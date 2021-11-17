Name                                                                               Amount

Frank & Lynn Madden                                                    $250

Rev. Stephen Holliday                                                     $15

Rev. Stephen Holliday                                                     $15

Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop                                             $100

Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin                                            $100

Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal                            $100

Mary Foley                                                                      $50

Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling                $100

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus