SHERMAN — Sherman police are asking for help to catch whoever stole catalytic converters and tools from the Southern Automation and Controls parking lot at 608 Old Highway 178 late last month, Police Chief Joel Spellins said this week.
Chief Spellins said the theft was discovered by an employee reporting to work Friday morning, Dec. 30.
The converters were cut off a blue 2014 four-door Toyota Camry, a red four-door 2012 Toyota Camry, and a silver four-door 2009 Toyota CBA. A blue Milwaukee roll toolbox containing tools was stolen from a work truck as well, he said.
The tools taken include a Milwaukee key drill, Milwaukee impact driver, Milwaukee impact driver bit set, five Milwaukee AH batteries, and two driver tap holders.
Police said a fence behind the building had been cut to gain access.
The Sherman Police Department can be reached at 662-489-0192.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&