The following cases were disposed of during the most recent session of Union County Circuit Court, according to court records.
Legend: HA-house arrest; PRS-post release supervision.
Friday, June 3
Guilty pleas
—Samuel Holloway, felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm: C1-10 years, 10 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS; C2-5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS; counts are concurrent to each other but consecutive to Pontotoc.
—David Taylor, possession of controlled substance: 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 years, 3 years PRS.
—Marcus Ray, indecent exposure: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Lisa Smith, child neglect: 10 years, 7 suspended, 3 years, 3 years PRS.
—Antonius Brown, sale of meth: 8 years, 0 suspended, 8 years, consecutive to another case.
—Antonius Brown, burglary of autox2: C1-7 years, 0 suspended, 7 years; C2-7 years, 7 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS, consecutive to another case.
—Retired: Lisa Smith, C2; Antonius Brown, habitual portion; Antonius Brown, 2021-038.
Revocation: Justerrio Jew, 2014-233; Adarius Porterfield, 2018-212; Dwayne Cannon, 2013-063.
Monday, June 6
—Xavier Cole, felony fleeing: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Desmon Hayes, felony fleeing: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Alivia Badie, robbery w/ deadly weaponx5: sentencing deferred.
—Randy Black, simple assault on LEO: 5 years, 0 suspended, 5 years HA, concurrent with 2021-341.
—Randy Black, felony fleeing: 5 years, 0 suspended, 5 years HA, concurrent with 2021-240.
—Pretrial: April Courtney, 2021-227; Cory Gullett, 2020-158; Timothy Haynes 2021-159.
Tuesday, June 7
—Courtney Walters, felon in possession of firearm: 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Heather Minser, aggravated assault on LEO: 15 years, 15 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Brandon Harkness 99-15-26, malicious mischief: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Franklin King, felony DUI: 5 years, 1 suspended, 4 years HA.
—David Milam, sale of meth: 8 years, 8 suspended, 0 years, 4 years PRS.
—Arthur Buggs 99-15-26, burglary: 7 years, 7 suspended, 0 years, 3 years PRS.
—Randolph Parker, Jr., felon in possession of firearm: 10 years, 7 suspended, 3 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Robert Allen Hall, burglary of a dwelling: 15 years, 15 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Phiona Lipe, child endangermentx2: 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS on each count.
—Freddy Mullins, possession of controlled substance-meth: 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—John Colton Harville, possession of controlled substance-meth: 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—Drug court: Marissa Hancock, Mitzi Potts.
—Pretrial: Annastasia Blackwell, James Allen Courtney.
Wednesday, June 8
—Malcom Topps, possession of marijuana w/intent: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 3 years PRS.
—Elon Cortez Oliver, felon in possession of firearm: 4 years, 3 suspended, 1 year HA, balance on PRS.
—Johnnie Jones, sale of controlled substance: 10 years, 6 suspended, 4 years HA, 5 years PRS.
—Larry Woods, felony DUI: 10 years, 6 suspended, 4 years HA, 5 years PRS.
—Charles Smith, malicious mischief: 10 years, 5 suspended, 5 years, 5 years PRS.
—Rodney Stepheny possession of controlled substance - meth: 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, 5 years PRS.
—Amy Ross, possession of controlled substance-meth: 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 years, 3 years PRS.
—Justin Wright, possession of marijuana w/intent: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Taiten Stinson, burglary of dwelling: 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Jessica Vandiver, aggravated assaultx2: 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS on each count.
Retired:
—Richard Norman, 2021-209; Chauncey Williamson, 2021-215; Lisa Worthy, 2021-218; Rodney Stepheny, C1; Jessica Vandiver C3.
Thursday, June 9
—Deserie Urioste, False pretenses: 3 years, reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Christopher Gardner, possession of controlled substance - meth, possession of amphetamine: C1, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve; C2, 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 to serve, concurrent with 2021-251 and 2021-399.
—Christopher Gardner, possession of controlled substance - meth: 3 years, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve; concurrent with 2021-305 and 2021-399.
—Christopher Gardner, sale of controlled substance - methx2: C1, 8 years, 8 suspended, 0 to serve; C2, 20 years, 10 suspended, 10 years to serve, 5 years PRS, concurrent with 2021-305 and 2021-251.
—David Barkley, possession of controlled substance-meth: 8 years, 4 suspended, 4 to serve, 4 years PRS, concurrent with revocation.
—James Hamilton, possession of controlled substance-meth: 8 years, 4 suspended, 4 years HA, balance on PRS, concurrent with Lee County.
—Daniel Edwards, possession of controlled substance-meth w/intent: 8 years, 4 suspended, 4 years HA, 4 years PRS.
—Brittany Oliver, possession of controlled substance-meth: 8 years, 8 suspended, 0 years, 5 years PRS.
—Arthur Lee Rogers, sale of controlled substance-meth, enhanced: 60 years, 30 suspended, 30 to serve, 5 years PRS, concurrent with 2022-050 and 2022-015.
——Arthur Lee Rogers, possession of controlled substance-meth, with intent, enhanced: 40 years, 40 years suspended, 0 to serve, concurrent with 2022-051 and 2022-015.
—Arthur Lee Rogers, sale of controlled substance—cocaine, enhanced: 16 years, 16 years suspended, 0 to serve, concurrent with 2022-051, 2022-050.
—Christopher Darby, possession of meth, felon in possession of firearm: C1, 8 years, 4 suspended, 4 to serve, 4 years PRS; C2, 10 years, 6 suspended, 4 to serve, 4 years PRS, counts are concurrent.
—Drug court: Rebecca Turner, Hannah Jordan.
—Retired: Christopher Gardner, 2013-253; Arthur Lee Rogers, 2022-052.
—Pretrial: Cheyenne Garner, 2022-123.
—Revocation:Hannah Campbell Jordan, 2010-250.
—Monday June 13
—Anthony Ballard was found not guilty of sexual battery, following a trial that began Monday, according to court records.