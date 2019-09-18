CORINTH - The Lady Warriors of Corinth came back to win the fourth and fifth sets and defeat New Albany 3-2 in a match of wills and swings. The swings included momentum as well as kills as both were huge components of the match.
"When we won, we were being aggressive and swinging, playing our game," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "The three sets that we lost, we started slacking up, letting them (Corinth) take control and in the end that's where we failed."
New Alban came up short in the contest by scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25 and 10-15.
Corinth was able to build a five point cushion in the first set at 19-14, but the Lady Bulldogs clawed their way back to within a point at 21-20 late as a kill by Greta Blakemore put New Albany within striking distance. However, Corinth was able to withstand the comeback attempt and win 25-23.
The second and third sets were all New Albany as the Lady Bulldogs only trailed once in the two frames. New Albany won by 25-16 in the second set and 25-15 in the third.
Blakemore was instrumental in both sets with 11 kills and two aces. Rosalee Roberts had four kills and Janae Shackleford added three.
New Albany led in the early stages of the fourth set, but Corinth overcame a 9-7 deficit and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 18-11 for the remainder of the frame to even the match at 2-2.
Corinth never trailed in the fifth set and opened up a lead of seven points at 11-7 before New Albany rallied and closed to within three at 12-9 before the Lady Warriors secured the set and match with their 15-10 decision.
"We take away from this going forward that we can't take teams for granted and when we are out there, we need to finish," Connolly said. "We must not play to their level."
Maggie Moore had a busy night on the backline as she led the Lady Bulldogs with 41 digs. Vakeria Jett had five blocks and Blakemore registered 24 kills.
New Albany will host Ripley on September 26 in their next volleyball action in Division 1-4A.