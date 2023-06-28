Editor’s note: This story with photos was provided to the Gazette and we thought it might be of interest in that it involves area families and considerable detail about the history of World War II.
The World War II dog tag of Aaron Andrew Rhea was returned Wednesday, June 14 to his brother Terrell Rhea, age 91, who was 9 years old when his big brother marched off to war. Aaron was born June 4, 1924, in the Marshall County community of Cornersville. He was the eldest of six children of George Andrew Rhea and Beatrice Blaylock Rhea. His father ran a farm. After graduating from elementary school, Aaron helped the family by working as a farmer.
Aaron enlisted as a Private on April 24, 1943, at Camp Shelby Mississippi, and served with the 141st Infantry Regiment of the 36th Infantry Texas Division, then fighting in North Africa.
He took part in the Salerno landing on September 9, 1943, an amphibious assault near Salerno, Italy. Chaos on the beach led to terrible casualties in his regiment. Coordination with naval gunfire was poor, allowing German artillery and tanks to dominate the battlefield for the first few hours. A week later the Germans abandoned their initial positions.
In November, they fought to clear the Mignano Gap and assaulted San Peitro on December 15. The Division fought foot by foot and yard by yard to reach the River Rapido. The fight at Monte Cassino decimated the division and reduced their battalion to 200 men.
Aaron was hospitalized during February and March of 1944. It is reasonable to assume that he was hospitalized near Salerno, at that time a rear area that housed many hospitals and rest camps. Perhaps the dog tag was lost on one of these occasions.
We do know that the dog tag is of the type issued starting from 1944, because the references to family members to contact in the event of death were eliminated from
the tags of American soldiers in that year.
The survivors landed at Anzio on May 22, 1944, and captured Villetri on June 1, which caused the German line south of Rome to crumble. The Germans began to retreat; the regiment had been in combat for 137 days and sustained 3,000 casualties killed, wounded, or missing.
The regiment landed in southern France on August 15. Fighting in the Vosges Mountains resulted in the First Battalion being surrounded by German forces, thus becoming known to history as the ‘Lost Battalion’. The final rescue attempt was made by the 442nd Regimental Combat Term, a segregated unit composed of Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans). This successful rescue of 211 men, made at the cost of 800 Nisei, came too late for Aaron. He was Killed in Action at age 20 on October 25, 1944, in Epinal, Lorraine, France, from a bullet to the shoulder.
Aaron earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Silver Star medal for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy and the Purple Heart. He is buried at the Epinal American Cemetery in France.
The dog tag was found long ago by a Salerno native near a locality where Allied troops were stationed during WW II. The man who found the dog tag wanted to use an official agency to ensure the dog tag was correctly delivered to the family. Requests went to the US Embassy in Italy and to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The embassy did not respond and the DPAA gets involved only if there are human remains.
Hoping to return that small piece of metal to any relatives of the soldier still living, the person in possession of Aaron's dog tag contacted the Salerno 1943 cultural association located in Salerno (Associazione Salerno 1943), a ten year old humanitarian group that collects, catalogues, conserves, restores and shares war materials found in Southern Italy. Over the years members have found the mortal remains of 10 missing soldiers and reconstructed the stories of dozens of other soldiers, returning the personal items that belonged to their living family members, when possible.
The Association began its documentary research with the help of Alan Price, an American referent and friend. In this way it was possible to scan the archives by searching for and finding useful information for the reconstruction of this story. It was therefore possible to trace the soldier's family. He contacted Elaine Young after finding a short biography she had written about Sgt. Rhea for the ‘Stories behind the Stars’ project, which is in the beginning of a large project to write a biography for all 421,000 fallen American WW II soldiers.
Elaine Young of Washington City in Utah did further research and identified Sgt. Rhea’s brother in Mississippi, his only living sibling. She was immediately enthusiastic about having the tag delivered to Terrell, Aaron's younger brother, a resident of Cornersville, Mississippi, near Potts Camp. When his brother left for the front, Terrell was about 10 years old.
Elaine contacted Branch President Lance Billman of the Holly Springs Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who arranged for members of his Branch Presidency to present the dog tags to Terrell.
Presenting the dog tag to Mr. Terrell Rhea were Mac McCulloch; Larry Wilson, a US Army veteran who saw front line combat in Vietnam; and Donald Eaves, a Vietnam era Navy veteran.
Others on hand for the presentation were: Terrell’s wife, Mary Robbins Rhea (originally from Pinedale); Henry Fair, son-in-law; Sheila Shelton, daughter; Julia Wilson, Mitch Stone, Jeanette Stone, and Mary Minor.
The presentation was made one day after Mr. Terrell Rhea celebrated his 91st birthday.
