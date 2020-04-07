We enter another week of the coronavirus saga and the situation is bad, but how I choose to deal with it can have a tremendous influence on how I weather the storm. I can choose to become embittered, exhausted and consumed by all the negativity or I can be a source of encouragement, energy and constructive help by building others up.
It all comes down to attitude. It really does.
I need to lose the negative attitude that I tend to carry with me like an accessory and put on a "garment" of positive attitude and wear it wherever I go. Sure, times are tough, but being totally negative about the situation isn't going to help me or anyone else that I come in contact with.
It's a bit like the virus, my attitude is contagious, be it for the good or whether it be for the worse. No matter how small or large my circle in life is, I can either make the lives of others better or worse.
The last thing that I want to do is write something for all to read and most readers end up with the reaction of "My word, that guy needs help, he's a threat to himself and us!"
Years ago I wrote about my attitude in a column while I was with the News Exchange and I cannot find that article anywhere, so I'm starting from scratch again. One thing I did do however was share a quote from one of my favorite Bible teachers, Chuck Swindoll, so I'm going to share that seed of knowledge with you now.
Attitudes
"Words can never adequately convey the incredible impact of our attitude toward life. The longer I live the more convinced I become that life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we respond to it.
"I believe the single most significant decision I can make on a day-to-day basis is my choice of attitude. It is more important than my past, my education, my bankroll, my successes or failures, fame or pain, what other people think of me or say of me, my circumstances, or my position. Attitude keeps me going or cripples my progress. It alone fuels my fire or assaults my hope. When my attitudes are right, there's no barrier too high, no valley too deep, no dream too extreme, no challenge too great for me."
Hey, it's all up to me, the ball is in my court, I've got the final possession, I need to make this pitch count and any other sports vernacular you can think of. I will be the one to decide how I want to approach my life with the situations and circumstances I encounter.
One other quote by Chuck Swindoll that I use daily in my email signature would be most beneficial if I would practice it and I close this column with it. May we all decide to make the most of our opportunities today!
"We are all faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations."