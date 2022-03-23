I suppose things could be better.
Gas prices are high here and around the world.
Food and restaurant prices are up, as are prices for almost all retail goods.
Despite high prices, the shelves are almost always partially bare and shipping is, at best, hit or miss.
We have gone through a couple of years of fear, disruptions and, for many, illness thanks to Covid.
On top of all that, we still have a country largely divided over issues that are sometimes trivial.
So, how could things be much worse?
Well, our communities could be invaded by the army of a ruthless killer.
Our homes could be destroyed along with much of our cities.
We could be separated from our families and forced to flee with what we could carry.
We could lose almost everything that is dear to us.
That’s happening to the people of the Ukraine as it has happened to others throughout history.
I remember how stressed everyone was during the great ice storm of the ‘90s. We thought those few weeks were nearly unbearable.
But it turns out we Americans actually have it pretty soft.
For instance, our communities have not been invaded by a destructive army since the Civil War – long out of memory for anyone alive.
We have not faced widespread destruction people of many other countries have faced.
True, some people have tragically faced great loss due to weather and other acts of God. I do not mean to trivialize that. I do not want to imagine what they must feel.
But even in those dire circumstances our people have been able to benefit from the help of neighbors. They have been able to return to their communities and build back in many cases. The have not been left without hope.
The issues we have to deal with in America are really relatively minor annoyances, no more.
But still we spend time and energy on issues that are at their root little more than clamoring for more money and power on the part of a few individuals.
It should not take a national catastrophe for us to unite as Americans and work together instead of finding ways to belittle or disparage each other. We saw it for awhile after Sept. 11 and we have seen it to a degree in our reaction to the attacks on the Ukraine.
I know I am pontificating but we should appreciate what we have and strive to help those who don’t have as much, or even have anything.
Is there really any reason why any group of individuals should hate another? Or that we should not appreciate and be happy with the blessings we have?
As Rodney King famously said, following being the recipient of a vicious beating, “Why can’t we all just get along?”