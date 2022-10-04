The open enrollment period for Medicare is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 and the price of Medicare Part D drug coverage is subject to change each year.
To help deal with that, the Union County Board of Supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Human Services are providing a free Medicare Part D counseling service in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee Monroe, Pontotoc and Union Counties. In many cases, making changes to one’s coverage can save money, as much as $1,200.
To take advantage of the program, make an appointment through the Union County Board of Supervisors office, 108 E. Main St. or by calling 662-308-0644.
At the appointment, a trained counselor will help you search for the best option and help you enroll at that time, if you wish. The counselor will find the various options available and compare costs for medications that you may use.
The counseling will take about 30 minutes or less and you should bring your Medicare card and list of prescriptions.
Individuals can do their own search and plan comparisons but having the help of a trained counselor will make the process much easier and faster.
To find information about the service in the other counties, call Three Rivers Planning and Development District at 662-489-2415.
