Mississippians will go to the polls next Tuesday, Aug. 8, to select political party nominees for offices ranging from county constable to state governor.
Voting will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all 20 county precincts. The winners Aug. 8, as well as possible runoff winners three weeks later, will be the candidates on the general election ballot Nov. 7.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford is reminding voters about some key election information.
The party primaries
Because next week’s vote is actually a political party nominating process, citizens will have to choose whether to vote for Democrat or Republican possible candidates only, she said. Most voters are expected to choose the Republican primary because there is no county-level candidate running as a Democrat; only state level and state district level candidates.
A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote next Tuesday to be the party nominee. If no one reaches that level, the two candidates with the most votes will go against each other in a runoff Aug. 29.
Legally, if a person votes in the Republican Party primary he or she can only vote in a Republican runoff and the same is true for voting in the Democratic primary. If you do not vote in either primary you can vote in either runoff, if there is one.
The local races that could result in runoffs, due to the number of candidates involved, are for sheriff, circuit clerk, District 3 supervisor and District 5 supervisor in the Republican Party. At the state level, the races for governor, lieutenant governor in the Republican Party and for agriculture commissioner in the Democratic Party have enough candidates for a possible runoff.
All Union County races will essentially be settled after the primary due to the lack of Democratic candidates, except for the circuit clerk’s race. There is one Independent candidate who will not appear on a ballot until the November general election, opposing the Republican nominee.
Absentee voting
Qualified voters may cast absentee ballots until noon Saturday, Aug. 5, which is the deadline. Stanford’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday for the convenience of last-minute voters. Mailed-in absentee ballots must be received in the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, the day before the primaries.
Some registered voters are eligible to vote by an absentee ballot if they cannot go to the polls any time Aug. 8 because of age, health, work demands, temporary relocation for educational purposes, or their affiliation with the U.S. Armed Forces.
A new state law restricted who could held anyone filling out an absentee ballot, ostensibly to cut down on so-called “ballot harvesting” but a federal judge blocked that law this past week.
Under the court’s order, Mississippi voters who need assistance due to disability, blindness, or inability to read or write may select a person of their choice to assist them with delivering or returning their absentee mail-in ballot. The court ruled SB 2358 violated Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the state cannot use that law to punish individuals who provide assistance to such voters.
The order will apply to the current primary election and the upcoming general election in November.
Redistricting
A group of about 630 residents, all inside the New Albany city limits, are in different supervisors’ districts than they were four years ago due to changes in populations reflected in the 2020 Census. Ideally, each district should have as close to the same population as possible for equal representation. These residents should have received letters the first of this year informing them of the change and Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford sent out reminders a few weeks ago. Only about 200-300 actual voters should be affected.
Three hundred and thirteen residents changed from the Second District to the First District, 270 residents changed from the Third District to the Fifth District and 47 residents changed from the Fourth District to the Fifth District.
The neighborhoods affected mostly include the subdivision behind the Wal-Mart area; the area bounded by Hwy. 30 West, Glendale Road and Oxford Loop; the small downtown area bounded by North Central, Highland, Railroad Avenue and East Bankhead Street; and the area between South Central Avenue and Carter Avenue.
Some voters also find themselves in different state Senate or House of Representatives districts following the redrawing of boundaries due to Census changes.
Now, the Blythe, Macedonia, West Union, Pinedale and Ingomar precincts are in Senate District 10 and the rest are still in Senate District 3.
The Blythe, Macedonia, West Union and Pinedale precincts are in House District 13 while the others are House District 14.
Actual voting changes
A change this year is the switch to paper ballots as is being required by state law. Although backup copies of voting have been kept in the past, this change was designed to appear more transparent with each individual paper ballot being kept sealed. Although some absentee or handicapped voting may be done with new touch-screen machines, paper records are still retained.
Voting will be similar to old school testing with the voter filling in a circle with a pencil next to each chosen candidate’s name. The ballot will go directly into a scanner that will note whether the person has failed to vote in a race or checked too many candidates and provide the opportunity to make a correction. Once the ballot runs through the scanner it goes directly into a sealed box. Memory cards from each precinct, along with paper ballots, will go straight to the courthouse to be compiled by the circuit clerk without any internet involvement.
Vote counting should be quicker and easier.
Photo ID reminder
Voters still need to have an approved photo ID in order to vote as a further safeguard against any possible fraud.
Acceptable forms of identification include driver’s license, government ID, passport, firearms license, student ID, military ID and a Mississippi Voter Identification Card which is available from the circuit clerk’s office. If you can’t or won’t present and ID for acceptable reasons you can still vote an affidavit ballot and meet required regulations within five business days.
Voting locations:
Precinct Name Voters Polling Place Address
101 Macedonia 413 Macedonia Comm. Cntr. 1022 CR 26, Myrtle
102 Blythe 340 Amaziah Baptist Church 1163 CR 10, Hickory Flat
103 Myrtle 1,405 Temple Baptist FLB 1026 North St, Myrtle
104 Glenfield 1,205 American Legion Hut 113 Fairground Circle, NA
201 Pinedale 526 Pinedale Fire Station 1239 St. Hwy. 355, Etta
202 West Union 807 Friendship Methodist 1534 St. Highway 30 W., Myrtle
203 Sportsplex 1.013 New Albany Sportsplex 1165 Bratton Rd., New Albany
204 Ingomar 1,157 Ingomar Baptist Church 1112 CR 90, New Albany
301 King’s Chapel 544 Ingomar Fire Station 1521 Lot 1 CR 101, New Albany
302 Courthouse 1.067 Courthouse 114 E. Bankhead St, New Albany
303 Central Maint. 986 Central Maintenance 844 St. Hwy. 15 N., New Albany
304 Beacon Hill 889 Beacon Hill Fire Station 1025 CR 278, New Albany
401 Blue Springs 616 Blue Springs Town Hall 1182 St. Hwy. 9 S., Blue Springs
402 Hillcrest Church 909 Hillcrest Church 216 St. Hwy. 15 S, New Albany
403 Center 505 Center Baptist Church 1710 CR 121, Blue Springs
404 Ellistown Bap. 1.088 Ellistown Baptist Church 1006 CR 185, Blue Springs
501 Watson Grove 1,655 Watson Grove M. B. 521 E. Bankhead St., New Albany
502 Keownville 725 Keownville 1471 St. Hwy. 30 E., New Albany
503 Pleasant Ridge 361 Pleasant Ridge 2075 CR 180, New Albany
504 Jericho 521 Jericho Baptist Church 2179 CR 171, Baldwyn
Total Number of Precincts 20 16,552 Total Active Voter
Sample Ballots
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY SAMPLE BALLOT
Governor
O David Grady Hardigree
O Tate Reeves
O Dr. John Witcher
Lieutenant Governor
O Delbert Hosemann
O Tiffany Longino
O Chris McDaniel
Secretary of State
O Michael Watson
Attorney General
O Lynn Fitch
State Treasurer
O David McRae
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
O Andy Gipson
Commissioner of Insurance
O Mike Chaney
O Mitch Young
State Auditor
O Shad White
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
O Chris Brown
O Tanner Newman
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
O John Caldwell
District 3 District Attorney
O Ben Creekmore
District 3 State Senator
O Kathy Leath Chism
District 10 State Senator
O Neil S. Whaley
District 13 State Representative
O Steve Massengill
District 14 State Representative
O Sam J. Creekmore IV
County Prosecuting Attorney
O Joe Marshall Davis
Chancery Clerk
O Annette M. Hickey
Circuit Clerk
O Christy Littlejohn Adair
O Charlie Forester
O Steve A. Robbins
O Donna Treadaway
O Gina Veal
O Ronnie Wilhite
Coroner
O Pam Boman
Sheriff
O Avery Adair
O Anthony A. Bullard
O Danny Wayne Dillard
O Jimmy Edwards
O Chad Glasson
Assessor-Collector
O Tameri Dunnam
District 1 Supervisor
O Sam Taylor
O Eddie “E.T.” Turner
District 2 Supervisor
O Chad Coffey
District 3 Supervisor
O CJ Bright
O Michael Moody
O Bob Robbins
O Justin Rowell
District 4 Supervisor
O Randy Owen
District 5 Supervisor
O James “J” Pullman
O Charlie Tohill
O Steve Watson
East Post Justice Court Judge
O David “Bruno” Garrison
West Post Justice Court Judge –
O Chris Childers
East Post Constable -
O P. J. Doyle
O Steven Prewett
West Post Constable
O Ronnie Goudy
O Luke Taylor
DEMOCRATIC PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT
Governor
O Brandon Presley
Lieutenant Governor
O D. Ryan Glover
Secretary of State
O Shuwaski Young
Attorney General
O Greta Kemp Martin
State Auditor
O Larry Bradford
State Treasurer
O Addie L. Green
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
O Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.
O Bethany Hill
O Terry Rogers II
Commissioner of Insurance
O Bruce Burton
District 10 State Senator
O Andre R. DeBerry
