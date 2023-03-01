The Union County Board of Supervisors voted this week to ban the sale of a product named Za Za Red. It’s more colloquially known as “gas station heroin” and poses potential serious health risks.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards asked for the ban and said he plans to ask New Albany aldermen for a ban in the city also, citing the danger of the drug, which could be freely purchased at local gas stations and convenience stores.
“I first heard about it from the Lowndes County sheriff where he said they were having a big problem with it,” he said.
A Columbus woman was quoted in a television newscast as saying her sone had purchased some ZaZa on a Friday afternoon and four hours later he was dead.
It was banned in Lowndes County this past week. Edwards added that it is also banned in Tennessee and Alabama, but that just causes people to come from those states to buy it here.
In addition to presenting direct health dangers, it can promote crime as well. The sheriff said that some store burglaries have been reported where ZaZa was the only thing taken.
It’s not cheap but the price apparently has not been a deterrent. A bottle of 15 capsules was selling for a little over $26.75 at least one local store before the Union County ban.
The drug reportedly has been around since about 2000 so it is not clear why it has found popularity lately.
Za Za is marketed officially as a dietary supplement rather than drug. In addition to being unregulated, the product has been described by doctors as very addictive and can produce withdrawal symptoms said to be worse than those caused by actual heroin.
Negative effects of the product include neurologic, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal damage, some effects mimicking opioid toxicity and withdrawal. Withdrawal can produce "agitation, anxiety, myoclonic jerking (quick, involuntary muscle twitches) and gastrointestinal distress."
Za Za’s primary ingredient is tianeptine, which is used as a tricyclic antidepressant in some countries but not approved by the Federal Drug Administration here. Also in Za Za are combretum quadrangulare leaf and piper methysticum, also known as kava.
The leaf is from a plant that grows in Southeast Asia and has been used to treat parasitic worms and venereal disease. Kava has some sedative, anesthetic and euphoric effects.
Part of the problem is that the product does not have government quality control, some of its components have been banned in many countries and although the label says it should only be sold to or used by those 21 and older, really, anyone of any age can purchase it.
Following the banning, Edwards said his investigators were going from store to store this past week to give owners the opportunity to return the drug to the manufacturers for a refund; otherwise, they would take it.
It looks like the penalty for selling ZaZa will be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both, but the final ordinance had not been read by the Gazette.
The county is essentially tacking ZaZa and its ingredients onto the present ordinance preventing sale of kratom and bath spices.
The county and city also make it illegal to sell any product that contains more than 25 percent caffeine to anyone under the age of 18. This came partly after otherwise healthy young people were suffering health issues and some dying due to an overdose of caffeine from so-called energy drinks or capsules.
The sheriff said there are at least three bills in the state legislature proposing the banning of ZaZa, “But sometimes they move slow,” he said.
Some people, mostly from outside Union County, opposed the outlawing of kratom saying it has some therapeutic value for some but the sheriff said, “I don’t think there’s anybody anywhere supporting ZaZa.”
A more basic problem with drugs like ZaZa is that manufacturers can change the content slightly to evade local prohibitions and get away with it since they are labeled dietary supplements and not approved or regulated by the FDA. When one is banned, another is likely to quickly pop us.
The sheriff said his officers try to keep their eyes open for more products such as this but also rely on information from the public.
“We want to get ahead of it before a lot of people get addicted,” he said.
