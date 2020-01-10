Union County will be in full basketball tournament mode as both the Union County Tournament and Union County Junior High Tournament are in full swing. New Albany is hosting the varsity boys and girls plus JV boys beginning on Thursday while Ingomar welcomes the junior high tournament which began on Monday.
Our defending 2019 champions are the Ingomar Lady Falcons and Ingomar Falcons in the varsity tournament. The 2019 junior high champions are West Union boys and Ingomar girls.
Bracket pairings and proposed game times are listed on page 2 of sports for both tournaments so our readers and basketball fans can get a huge dose of hoops over next few days.
I have checked with New Albany AD Todd Lott and admission to the tournament hosted by New Albany High School at Historic Memorial Gym will be $5.00.
A limited quantity of programs will be available for free to fans thanks to program sponsors Mitias Orthopaedics and Ortho Express on a first come, first served basis.
Other sponsors include: Wally Morgan State Farm Insurance for the tournament bracket drawing luncheon at The Warehouse. Specialty Orthopedic Group is the Union County Tournament sponsor. Crossroads Rehab is providing athletic trainers to the event as well as serving as sponsor of the hospitality room one night.
All three nights from Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18 should have plenty of action with some surprising outcomes always being a possibility when our local teams clash on the hardwood.
The junior high tournament will start on Monday, January 13 and move to the second round on Saturday, January 18. Championship games will be on the following Monday, January 20.
Admission to the junior high tournament will also be $5.00 according to Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley.
Gene Phelps and I will be on hand to cover the action in New Albany and my plan is to provide a game capsule immediately following each contest and Gene has suggested that we do a boxscore and complete scoring summary that lists all scorers as well. Plus, we will shoot a few game photos and drop them online too and will link all of the above through our social media apps.
We look forward to seeing you at the Union County Tournament!